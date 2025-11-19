Cardinals Make Final Marvin Harrison Decision vs Jaguars
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into their Week 12 meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars without two offensive starters, as head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emari Demercado would not suit up.
Harrison had appendix surgery last week. This will be his second game missed due to appendicitis.
As for Demercado, the running back suffered an ankle injury in last Sunday's loss to the Niners. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported yesterday Demercado.
Bam Knight and Michael Carter will anchor the Cardinals' backfield this week, though Gannon also said Trey Benson's return from injured reserve window will open.
Marvin Harrison's Absence Brings New Opportunity for Michael Wilson
The Cardinals saw a monster performance from Michael Wilson in Week 11, putting up 185 receiving yards against San Francisco.
"I thought he played extremely well. There's no doubt. I thought how we deployed him – kind of lined him in some different spots. He was obviously targeted a lot, but he got open and he caught it," Gannon said of Wilson's massive day.
"I thought that he did a good job on first, second and third level to win a lot of one-on-ones and (QB) Jacoby (Brissett) found him. Again, Jacoby had some time to sit back there and throw it, which was nice to see. I know Mike Wilson's a good player. Obviously with Marv (Harrison Jr.) being out, a lot of the targets went to him.
"... I thought he really stepped up and played well. I wouldn't say he opened my eyes because I know he's a really good football player. He is tough, plays with high effort, does what he's coached to do. The run that got called back was probably my favorite play, truthfully. He was sprinting down there and blocks the guy. He played his butt off.”
READ: Cardinals New Mock Draft
After Wilson's massive day, is here about to get serious attention from Jacksonville's defense?
"Well, they got a say, too. If they're going to put two on him, that leaves singles for everybody else," Gannon continued.
"I truly believe they're playing good defense right now and they're taking the ball away. ... We just got to have what we want to try to attack. And then when they throw some curve balls, have some adjustments ready."
Harrison could potentially return next week when the Cardinals face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.