Cardinals Go All-In, Trade Up for QB in New Mock Draft
ARIZONA -- After the 2025 season, it may be time for the Arizona Cardinals to swing for the fences.
Kyler Murray appears to be on the way out. The future is murky for key figures such as Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort, too.
As such, the 2026 offseason is shaping up to be a massive one to steer the direction of the franchise for years to come - and that only amplifies the importance of nailing the 2026 NFL Draft.
Cardinals Go All-In for 2026 Mock Draft
The mock draft, done by yours truly, used the simulator done by Pro Football Focus. As such, the trade packages - as you'll see - aren't anywhere close to what it would actually cost to move out of Arizona's spots.
Remember, this is just for fun. There's a very close to zero chance any of this transpires - but it's November, and it's the draft. Anything can happen. Let's get to work - the Cardinals currently are projected to have picks 10, 42 and 74.
But, with Murray out of the picture and Jacoby Brissett not a viable long-term option, we need a guy for the future. Let's call Vegas and make a deal.
Round 1, Pick 6: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
We traded pick 10 and a future third/sixth-round pick to move up with Vegas. After Ty Simpson went off the board the pick before, we needed to secure a legitimate long-term option.
There's a lot to like and not like about Mendoza, who has shown massive strides since joining Indiana and has a knack for showing up when the lights are the brightest.
He has ideal NFL QB size (6-5, 225 lbs unofficially), good enough mobility and has made league-caliber throws across all three levels of the field.
Mendoza feels like a high floor guy rather than enormous upside - which will stir debate, though the Cardinals need a direction for the future at the position. Mendoza can provide just that.
As I was watching PFF's simulator trickle through the first round, I noticed there's still a need for a franchise right tackle and some suitable names still on the board (that obviously won't be there that late in the first).
So, I traded back into the first round to pick 24 and cemented Arizona's tackle spot opposite of Paris Johnson Jr.:
Round 1, Pick 24: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
To move up nearly 20 spots, we dealt pick 42, a future second and seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for 24 and a future third (again, PFF accepted this trade in the machine).
Realistically speaking, Fano is a prime candidate to land in Arizona with their original first-round slot.
The Cardinals will have a massive hole at right tackle this coming offseason, as Jonah Williams will see his contract expire (and likely not renewed) on top of Kelvin Beachum's expected retirement.
Enter Fano, who is one of the league's top offensive tackle prospects with superb technique and has played both sides of the line.
This isn't a sexy pick that will sell jerseys, but the Cardinals need better protection up front. Teaming up with Johnson, Arizona has their bookend tackles for the future to help their rookie quarterback ease into the league.
Speaking of help for quarterbacks, let's continue adding to the offensive side of the ball.
Round 3, Pick 74: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
The Cardinals likely lose Zay Jones and Greg Dortch next offseason, and assuming a new offensive coordinator is in store, Arizona needs more firepower with Marvin Harrison Jr. still inconsistent and Michael Wilson underutilized.
Williams is an explosive playmaker that can make magic happen before and after the catch. Arizona doesn't have a true speedster that can get vertical, and while Williams certainly isn't Tyreek Hill - he's got enough juice to make defensive coordinators take note.
Williams isn't the biggest at an unofficial 5-11 and 190 lbs, though the Cardinals have enough size with the 6-4 Harrison and 6-2 Wilson in store.
They need a spark, and Williams could easily slide into slot receiver duties in Arizona in his rookie season.
Mock Draft Recap
This quite obviously will not come close to actually happening, but when the opportunity presents itself - you have to be aggressive.
After fully adding to the defense last offseason, the Cardinals pony up on the other side of the ball with a new franchise quarterback to learn behind Brissett for a season (at worst), a plug-and-play starting right tackle and a shiny new weapon in the desert, that's not a bad start to the draft.