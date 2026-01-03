Cardinals Make Final Roster Moves Ahead of Rams Battle

Ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals have made the following roster moves:

Signed wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer to the active roster from the practice squad

Elevated cornerback Jaden Davis and wide receiver Steven Sims to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations

The Cardinals previously ruled out Marvin Harrison Jr., so the elevation of two receivers makes sense for Arizona.

Their cornerback room has also been fairly banged up this season, as Davis has been needed particularly in recent weeks.

“It is part of the NFL. Obviously, we've missed some key guys, but that's part of the NFL. The guys that we trot out on Sunday, that's what I'm focused on right now," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of all the injuries this season.

Arizona's used more players than any other team in the league this year.

The Cardinals' final test comes in the form of the Rams, who are jockeying for NFC playoff positioning entering Week 18.

"(We’re) going to play a really good football team, playoff football team. All three phases are playing at a high level, so we've got (a) challenge cut out for us. We'll have a good, spirited week and go win a game here in LA," Gannon continued this week.

Arizona lost their prior matchup against the Rams in 45-17 fashion in Week 14.

Los Angeles is expected to have their starters play this week, which includes quarterback Matthew Stafford -- who has pieced together an MVP-like season in 2025.

“He's up there. I've always had a high level of respect for Matt," Gannon continued.

"I was in a division with him way back when, when I was in Minnesota and he was in Detroit. You play him twice a year and I really think that he's had some really good years, but this year he's been lights out. He really has.”

Rams star Davante Adams is questionable entering Sunday but is not expected to play -- you can read more about that here.

Official inactives for tomorrow will be revealed 90 minutes ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium.

