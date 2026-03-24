Cardinals Make Splash Trade in New NFL Mock Draft

The Arizona Cardinals and Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson continue to be connected as we're just a month away from the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals, still in need of a long-term answer after Kyler Murray's release, could view Simpson as the best route to both win now and in the future as well. Under the first year of head coach Mike LaFleur and a fourth season of general manager Monti Ossenfort, it's vital for the Cardinals to get this decision right.

The jury is still out on Simpson as a prospect and if he'll be worth a first-round pick — though ESPN's latest projections have the Cardinals wheeling and dealing for the Alabama passer.

ESPN Projects Cardinals Move for Ty Simpson

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the price of No. 34 and two third-round picks, the Cardinals move up with the Buffalo Bills at No. 26 to snag Simpson after drafting Arvell Reese with the No. 3 selection:

"With a hat tip to my pal Jordan Reid -- the thought leader behind the Cardinals trading up for Simpson -- Arizona can execute its own version of what the Giants accomplished in 2025. New York landed edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3 before trading up to take quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25. After taking Arvell Reese up top, the Cardinals can land the clear-cut second-best quarterback in this class here," wrote Field Yates.

"Through the early part of the 2025 season, Simpson stood out with his ability to navigate the pocket and throw with accuracy and power when he can set his feet. With Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew on Arizona's depth chart, the team can bring Simpson along methodically. All 15 of his collegiate starts came this past season."

Arizona has to be completely sure Simpson is the guy, which would require both LaFleur and Ossenfort to be on board with this, collectively.

Simpson displayed some varying tape during his lone season of action at Alabama. The athleticism and NFL-level footwork was obvious while he didn't quite show up to big games later in the season — though some suspect that was due to injury.

Getting Simpson in the first would be wise in terms of having a fifth-year option for his contract. With Fernando Mendoza assumingly going at the first overall pick, Simpson projects as the next best passer in the class.

We'll soon find out if the Cardinals believe he's worth the gamble.