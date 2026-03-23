If Cardinals Want Ty Simpson, They'll Have to Trade Up

The Ty Simpson-to-Arizona train has been on its tracks for months now.

Even before the end of the regular season, we saw reports emerge of the Cardinals' "internal" liking surrounding the Alabama quarterback. NFL Draft insider Daniel Jeremiah pegged Simpson as Arizona's best fit for Simpson with new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur in town.

Soon after, Simpson said he had a great interview with Arizona brass at the Combine and gushed over the opportunity to be part of the organization.

If you're trying to read Arizona's tea leaves, there might be a bit of crimson hint.

The Cardinals own the third overall pick in the draft, which isn't expected to be used on Simpson that early — yet there's a lot of intrigue on Arizona using their next pick to take the Crimson Tide passer.

However, the Cardinals will probably have to jump back into the end of the first round to make that happen.

Adam Schefter: Cardinals Will Have to Trade Up for Ty Simpson

"The one thing that I can say confidently right now, talking to the front offices, is that I believe Ty Simpson will be a first round draft pick. That's all I'm comfortable saying right now," Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Arizona has the 34th overall pick, which is the second pick in the second round.

Exactly how far the Cardinals would have to move up remains to be seen, though it's going to cost a pretty penny for Arizona to get back into the first and secure Simpson.

Simpson is an intriguing prospect given his tools and traits combined with only 15 games of college experience. Many are weary of his injury and how that impacted his performance in big games down the stretch of the season.

Still, if Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort feels the need to find an immediate replacement for Kyler Murray, that could come in the form of Simpson. And while it might cost the Cardinals significant draft capital, Ossenfort would be willing to take that gamble since he might not be around to be without said future picks if Arizona doesn't turn things around.