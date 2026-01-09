Insider: Cardinals Giving Surprise HC Candidate 'Strong Look’

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' coaching search just began this week, though we're well underway with several candidates either requested to be interviewed or have already met with the organization already.

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was the first name Arizona reportedly requested to be interviewed after firing Jonathan Gannon, and according to Broncos/NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, he's got a serious shot at landing the job.

NFL insider: Broncos DC Vance Joseph Will Get 'Strong Look' at Cardinals Job

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When going through each NFL coaching vacancy, Allbright offered this on Arizona's spot:

"Vance Joseph will get a strong look here, this job will be reacting to and waiting on some of the other dominoes to fall.

Cardinals: Vance Joseph will get a strong look here, this job will be reacting to and waiting on some of the other dominoes to fall.



Ravens: this is the Crown Jewel job of the cycle. Jesse Minter will get a strong look with possibly Kingsbury as OC — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 9, 2026

Joseph spent prior time in the desert, serving as the Cardinals' defensive coordinator under former head coach Kliff Kingsbury for three seasons before the staff was fired at the end of 2022.

Joseph, who has prior head coaching experience earlier in his career with Denver, interviewed for the Cardinals' opening but did not get it before heading back to the Broncos to become their defensive coordinator.

Denver won the AFC's No. 1 seed this postseason largely thanks to stellar defensive play, led by Joseph's command. In contrast, Arizona's defensive unit took a massive step back under the minds of Nick Rallis and Jonathan Gannon.

More on Joseph's resume this year from Broncos On SI:

"Joseph, 53, remains a popular name in league circles after his Denver defense finished off the 2025 regular season ranking first in sacks, second in yards allowed, and third in points allowed. They also led the way in net yards per pass attempt allowed and placed third in rushing yards per attempt allowed."

The Cardinals are also looking into Robert Saleh, Anthony Weaver, Patrick Brown, Raheem Morris, Klint Kubiak, Matt Nagy and Jeff Hafley for their open position after firing Gannon.

Joseph could bring on coveted offensive mind Davis Webb as his coordinator. Webb has received praise for his work done with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

Joseph's familiarity with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill (and cost to land him) likely factors in the reported heavy interest.

"I know our fans are frustrated. I am more frustrated," Bidwill told reporters after firing Gannon.

"I know Monti [Ossenfort] is more frustrated. And so is JG and every one of those coaches and players. We all expected more. But when I look at it, some of the changes that were made with other teams just a year or two years ago, those teams with new coaches from a year or two ago are now in the playoffs, playing this weekend.

"I know we can turn it around, and I'm looking forward to getting going with this search because it's going to be a great opportunity for us to be that next story where we flip it around."