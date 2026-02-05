Cardinals Set to Interview Rising Texans Coach

The Arizona Cardinals' search for an offensive coordinator is complete now that new head coach Mike LaFleur has been hired, though their leader on the defensive side of the ball still has yet to be filled.

After two previous coordinators were requested to be interviewed for the vacancy yesterday, a third name has been inserted into the running, and it's a highly respected defensive backs coach from the Houston Texans.

According to numerous reports, the Cardinals are requesting to speak with Dino Vasso for their defensive coordinator job.

Vasso has been coaching defensive backs in Houston the last two seasons and previously served as the Texans' cornerbacks coach from 2021-23. He was also an assistant coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 while also serving time as Philadelphia's assistant secondary coach and defensive quality control coach from 2016-19.

Vasso got his first start in the league with the Kansas City Chiefs as an assistant from 2016-19.

READ: Cardinals Gaining Momentum With Aggressive DC

Why This Hire is So Important

The Cardinals absolutely need to nail their defensive coordinator pick, for a few reasons.

The first can't be overstated — Arizona's defense failed massively to live up to expectations in 2025 despite a heavy injection of even more talent through free agency and the draft. Faces such as previous head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis simply didn't squeeze enough juice out of that side of the ball.

The Cardinals, with LaFleur being a first-time coach, would do well to bring in a veteran mind to help ease the transition — though if Arizona can really nail a strong defensive play-caller regardless of experience, LaFleur's role as an offensive mind and play-caller on the other side of the ball should flow much smoother.

READ: Why Cardinals Fans Shouldn't Freak Out After OC Hire

"Yeah, We are casting a wide net," LaFleur said at his introductory press conference on building his staff.

"There's conversations that need to be had within this building, first with the coaches and all that. So we're going to be open to that, and again, we owe it to these players to build the best staff that we can for these guys."

Vasso is a highly respected name within the Texans' building and is just 38-years-old. Would he be worth the gamble for Arizona to again roll with an inexperienced defensive play-caller?

It seems like the Cardinals are at least wanting to hear Vasso out.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News