Cardinals Set to Interview Top HC Target — But There’s a Catch

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the future with a few big names already crossed off their list of potential candidates to replace Jonathan Gannon, though they're reportedly set to bring in one of the top available options for an interview.

So long as he's still on the market.

According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are scheduling an interview with San Francisco 49ers DC Robert Saleh on Tuesday.

The catch? He's currently interviewing with the Tennessee Titans and could accept the job before even flying to the desert for his in-person interview.

"49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is scheduled for an in-person second interview Tuesday for the Cardinals head coaching job, per sources. Saleh is interviewing with the Titans right now. If they don’t hire him, he’ll get on the plane to Arizona," Pelissero said.

The domino effect of the NFL's coaching carousel could loom large in Arizona.

Just recently, the Miami Dolphins reportedly tabbed Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley for their head coaching gig. Hafley was a reported finalist for the job in Arizona.

The Titans, who also wanted Hafley, now could pivot and put on a full-court press for Saleh while he's still in their facility.

However it shakes out, another competitor was added for the Cardinals in the head coach cycle as the Buffalo Bills parted ways with head coach Sean McDermott earlier today.

While McDermott could be a strong fit in Arizona, the Cardinals also face reality of competing with a stronger organization to fill their vacancy ahead of an ever-so-important 2026 offseason.

Saleh is thought to be a strong fit for where the Cardinals want to go, as owner Michael Bidwill feels like the organization is close to being a redemption story in 2026.

"I know our fans are frustrated. I am more frustrated. I know Monti is more frustrated. And so is JG and every one of those coaches and players. We all expected more," Bidwill told reporters after firing Gannon.

"But when I look at it, some of the changes that were made with other teams just a year or two years ago, those teams with new coaches from a year or two ago are now in the playoffs, playing this weekend. I know we can turn it around, and I'm looking forward to getting going with this search because it's going to be a great opportunity for us to be that next story where we flip it around."

Saleh was the top-rated coach in our tiered rankings, which you can find here.

