TEMPE -- Marvin Harrison Jr. seems to be progressing well for the Arizona Cardinals ahead of their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.

Harrison was spotted at Cardinals practice for a third straight day, giving hope to his return after missing the last two weeks due to appendicitis.

Harrison was limited on Wednesday/Thursday and today's practice report will be released later this afternoon.

He likely will be labeled questionable entering the weekend, but practicing all three days is certainly a great step in the right direction.

Appendicitis isn't exactly a common reason to pop on the injury report, though Gannon says the Cardinals' medical staff has done a strong job of prepping Harrison to return.

"I mean, you got to trust the experts with that one. Our guys do a good job. I mean, we reach out on every injury, but that one, I don't know if I've ever been around a player that had that.

"Just talk to all the experts and see what they think. And then there's a natural progression that goes into return to play. He's having a good week so far."

Harrison, the No. 4 overall pick, arrives back to a Cardinals offense that has seen Michael Wilson elevate his production to new levels the last few weeks.

How will the dynamic change with Harrison, an improved Wilson and star tight end Trey McBride back together?

Jacoby Brissett says all three are deserving of the ball.

"I think when we install the plan and you kind of figure out who's up and where we're putting the guys and stuff like that kind of answers a lot of those questions," he told reporters.

"Obviously, today's first and second down stuff, so finding ways to use both of them and (TE) Trey (McBride) and (WR Greg) Dortch. All those guys are very deserving of the ball, (so) (Offensive Coordinator) Drew (Petzing) has his work cut out for him this week, and I'm excited to see how it unfolds. I'm looking forward to all those guys making a lot of plays.”

Gannon had a much more simple answer to the target conundrum:

“Yeah. Throw it to the guys that are making plays for you. Absolutely.”

We'll see how all of that sorts itself out, though there's no denying Harrison's presence only benefits the Cardinals and their potential options moving into Sunday.

