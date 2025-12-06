Cardinals Surprisingly Add Starter to Injury Report vs Rams

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have seen starters come and go through their lineup all season, and Sunday's Week 14 contest against the Los Angeles Rams could see them lose yet another piece to their offense.

Starting left guard Evan Brown was added to the injury report on Saturday due to personal reasons and is considered questionable, according to the team.

He joins Kelvin Beachum (groin) and Xavier Weaver (hamstring) as Cardinals who are questionable entering Week 14.

Brown has been a steady presence at left guard, missing just one game earlier this season due to a hamstring injury back in Week 5. He's been Arizona's starter since signing with the team last year and is still under contract through 2026.

His Pro Football Focus grade of 54.1 ranks 56th out of 79 NFL guards this season. He's allowed 35 quarterback pressures in 2025, according to PFF.

If Brown isn't able to go this week, he'll join the likes of Trey Benson (knee), L.J. Collier (knee), Emari Demercado (ankle), Greg Dortch (chest), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Christian Jones (knee), Max Melton (heel), Walter Nolen III (knee) and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) who were ruled out ahead of Sunday.

With Isaiah Adams filling in for the injured Will Hernandez at right guard, we could see Jon Gaines take Brown's spot on the left side.

And in case you haven't heard, Kyler Murray is done for the season, too.

The Cardinals welcome one of the league's best teams to State Farm Stadium in Week 14, as Los Angeles is 9-3 and could potentially emerge as the NFC's No. 1 seed come playoff time.

"Obviously a really good football team coming in here. Tied for the best record in the NFC. Like I talked about, really well coached team. They've got really good players and they're playing well," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

"They control the double positive, that's why they're 9-3. We got our work cut out for us. Excited about the challenge. Let's go to work.”

The Rams' 17.5 points allowed per game ranks second in the NFL while they have a top-five passing offense.

“I think it starts with really the run game. They've got a good O-line and a really good scheme. (Rams Head Coach) Sean (McVay) I think has done a really good job of adapting this year (and) doing some different things that he hasn't done in the past, using his guys in right way," Gannon continued.

"They've got good backs. Then from there you get antsy to stop the run and then he throws the ball over your head, and they score touchdowns, so we've got our work cut out for us, but obviously the quarterback's playing at a high level. Elite arm talent and an elite brain with an elite play caller. That's a recipe to win a lot of games, play good offense and that's what they're doing. So big time challenge.”

Official inactives are released 90 minutes prior to game time on Sunday.

