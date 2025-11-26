Baker Mayfield Headlines Lengthy Cardinals vs Bucs Injury Report

ARIZONA -- It's a star-studded injury report between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their Week 13 matchup as Baker Mayfield and Marvin Harrison Jr. headline Wednesday's list.

The two sides combined for 27 total players included - ten of which were non-participants due to injury.

Tampa Bay's side of things were only estimations as they held a walk-through today.

Arizona Cardinals Week 13 Injury Report

DNP - Kelvin Beachum (groin), Baron Browning (concussion), Kei'Trel Clark (personal), Emari Demercado (ankle), Will Hernandez (hip/knee), Walter Nolen (knee), Josh Sweat (eye), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle)

Limited - Trey Benson (ankle), Hayden Conner (knee), Marvin Harrison Jr. (illness), Will Johnson (back/hip), Christian Jones (knee), Bam Knight (knee), Max Melton (heel), Xavier Weaver (shoulder)

Harrison returned to the practice field after missing the last two games due to appendicitis.

Arizona's sack leader in Sweat got poked in the eye last game, so that's something to monitor moving forward.

The Cardinals already ruled Nolen out for this week - you can read more about that here .

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 13 Injury Report

DNP - Baker Mayfield (shoulder), Anthony Nelson (ribs)

Baker Mayfield (shoulder), Anthony Nelson (ribs) Limited - Ben Bredeson (hamstring), Jamel Dean (hip), Chris Godwin (fibula), Benjamin Morrison (hamstring), Haason Reddick (ankle/knee), Tristan Wirfs (shoulder)

- Ben Bredeson (hamstring), Jamel Dean (hip), Chris Godwin (fibula), Benjamin Morrison (hamstring), Haason Reddick (ankle/knee), Tristan Wirfs (shoulder) Full - Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot), Sterling Shepard (shoulder), Rashad Wisdom (quad)

Mayfield injured his shoulder on the final play of the first half against the Rams on Sunday and didn't return.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles says Teddy Bridgewater will get most of the starting reps this week while Mayfield's status is in the air.

“In my opinion, he's one of the toughest players in the entire NFL," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said of Mayfield.

"If he can play, I'm sure he'll play. But you've got to have two plans ready. You really do because there are different players. Is their scheme going to change a lot? Probably not a ton, but you definitely have to be ready for Baker, and the plan would be a touch different if we're playing (Buccaneers QB) Teddy (Bridgewater).”

The Cardinals will prepare for both quarterbacks this week, as Mayfield's sprained AC joint makes him truly questionable ahead of Sunday.

Gannon has some prior history with Bridgewater thanks to their previous time in Minnesota.

“Teddy B. Yeah, we (Minnesota Vikings) drafted him in 2014. I guess he was there in ‘14 and played (in) ‘15 and played and went to the playoffs," said Gannon.

"Then in ‘16 he got hurt right before the start of regular season. Elite leadership traits. Guys love him. He loves to play ball and prepares. I had a really good time being around him.”

The Cardinals and Bucs will practice two more days before releasing official game statuses such as questionable, out or doubtful after Friday.

