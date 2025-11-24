Cardinals Could Catch Massive Break With Baker Mayfield Injury

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into their Week 13 prep against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a major break potentially going their way.

In last night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams - who Arizona still has to play twice - Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was injured on the final play of the first half and did not return.

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield is in serious discomfort at the end of the first half.



It's his arm/shoulder. Looks painful. pic.twitter.com/wUhazQ1nuC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2025

Mayfield's arm was spotted in a sling, and he did not finish the game.

Today, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter says Tampa Bay believes Mayfield has a sprained AC joint, and he's not being ruled out of this Sunday's meeting against Arizona.

"Pre MRI, the Buccaneers believe Baker Mayfield suffered a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, per sources. There was no fracture and no structural damage. One source said the Buccaneers 'are not ruling out' Mayfield for Sunday’s game vs. the Cardinals. But today’s MRI will tell more."

The Cardinals opened as 2.5-point underdogs on the road.

If Mayfield can't go, the Buccaneers will look to Teddy Bridgewater to fill the gap. He went 8/15 passing for 62 yards and gained six yards on one rushing attempt after stepping in for Mayfield.

Tampa Bay has lost their last four-of-five moving into Week 13 and will be desperate to keep themselves afloat in the NFC playoff race, which could play a factor into Mayfield gutting things out and playing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are losers of their last eight-of-nine entering the new week after falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime.

"A couple plays away from winning our game. Love the fight, love the resilience. (I) thought we did some good things," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters after the loss.

"That's a good football team. Give them credit. Ultimately (we) didn't do enough all three phases to win the game. But there's no silver lining in losing. But this team will, they'll come back to work tomorrow and get ready to go and we’ll learn from it and move on and get to Tampa.”

In terms of injury reports, the Cardinals and Buccaneers will reveal their first practice designations (limited, DNP, full) after Wednesday's practice, so it will be a couple days before we see how both teams are shaping up in the health department.

However, if Mayfield can't go, the Cardinals will catch a massive break in what could be absolute must-win territory to mathematically keep themselves alive in the playoff hunt.

