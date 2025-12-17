Cardinals Rule 2 Stars Out vs Falcons

TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals move into their Week 16 matchup without two key stars available against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cardinals head coach ruled out safety Jalen Thompson and left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. ahead of Sunday when meeting with reporters.

Johnson is dealing with an MCL sprain while Thompson is dealing with a hamstring. Both missed last week but are expected back at some point this season according to Gannon.

READ: Cardinals Mock Draft Roundup

More on Paris Johnson Jr.'s Injury

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson, one of the leading Pro Bowl players at his position, was replaced by Josh Fryar at left tackle as the Cardinals' season continues to go astray.

“If they're not healthy enough to play, I ain't going to put them out there. We actually have a lot of guys that are playing pretty — I wouldn't say beat up but it's mid-December here and you're playing a bunch of games," Gannon said Monday.

"I would be lying to tell you that everyone feels great in there, but I know the core of that locker room. If they can play, they'll play. We've got guys that haven't played in this last game or a couple weeks that I know are fighting hard to get back and play this week, so I'm appreciative of that. When they can play, they'll play.”

READ: Cardinals CB Max Melton Claps Back at Critics

More on Jalen Thompson's Injury

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thompson, playing perhaps his final year in Arizona, hurt his hamstring in the Rams game and didn't return.

“They're a little bit different in how we deploy them, but he's a guy that can kind of do it all from his spot," Gannon said of Thompson. "With range, coverage ability, blitz ability, being able to tackle. We use him accordingly to try to accentuate his skillset and get him in good spots to affect the game."

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has rotated into the starting role next to Budda Baker while Kitan Crawford has also gotten more run since Arizona likes to deploy a dime defense.

READ: Jonathan Gannon Delivers Blunt Response to Hot Seat Rumors

The Cardinals are hoping to stop a six-game losing streak in their final home game of 2025 while the Falcons are fresh off a long week of rest after their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

Arizona's holding a closed practice today, so we won't know who else is missing until their first injury reports of the week are unveiled later in the afternoon.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News