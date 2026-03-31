Carson Beck Enters Cardinals' NFL Draft Picture

The Arizona Cardinals' interest in drafting a quarterback took an interesting turn on Tuesday.

Today, it was revealed the Cardinals are set to have a pre-draft visit with Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Cardinals are one of a handful of teams to sit down with Beck alongside the Dolphins and Steelers:

Miami QB Carson Beck’s pre-Draft visit slate, per me and @RapSheet:#AZCardinals#Dolphins#Steelers



Plus, meeting and dinner with the #Jets ahead of his pro day last week. pic.twitter.com/FZ94Tgwhk9 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 31, 2026

Arizona also is set to have a visit with Alabama Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson — you can read more about that here.

Quarterbacks such as Gardner Minshew and Jacoby Brissett are on the roster but are only under contract through 2026.

The Cardinals currently have the third overall pick in the first round with the 34th selection (No. 2 in the second) following. Arizona could potentially look to address the quarterback position early in the draft, though Beck is considered to be an early Day 3 (fourth round) pick at this point in time.

Of course that could change, though Arizona's plans at quarterback would be drastically different for the short and long-term if the Cardinals do end up taking Beck over a prospect like Simpson.

Beck's arrival would still leave the door very open for Arizona to take a quarterback at the top of the 2027 draft while Simpson — who the Cardinals would likely have to trade up for if not taken at No. 3 — may earn the right to have extensive looks in terms of play time past this current season.

Beck has years of starting experience at Georgia and Miami with prototypical size (6-5, 233 lbs) with a bit of athleticism to a game that's mostly predicated off timing. Where many believe he fails is accuracy and throwing under pressure, which just might be a non-negotiable based off Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur's comments earlier this week.

Beck is widely being viewed as a game manager that doesn't have gifted upside, which could provide a either a limited ceiling or a high floor depending on how you view him as a prospect.

As for his fit in Arizona, Beck feels like he'd be a fine addition to a Cardinals quarterback room that would allow him to sit and develop — though if LaFleur and general manager Monti Ossenfort are in search of their next franchise quarterback, they just might have to keep looking.

That's not a knock on Beck as a prospect, but more so the position Arizona currently finds themselves in.