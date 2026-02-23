NFL Draft Positions the Cardinals Will Focus on at the Combine

The Arizona Cardinals move into this week's combine festivities in Indianapolis with some important decisions to be made.

Questions from Kyler Murray's trade potential to possible free agent deals will be discussed among NFL GM's — Monti Ossenfort included.

However, a full arsenal of draft picks is available for Arizona ahead of the 2026 draft, one that could either make or break Ossenfort's tenure in the desert.

It's a big week for prominent faces in Arizona's front office — here's the positions Arizona will focus on, in no particular order:

Edge Rusher

Early Names to Watch: David Bailey (Texas Tech), Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami), Akheem Mesidor (Miami), Keldrick Faulk (Auburn), T.J. Parker (Clemson), R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma), LT Overton (Alabama), Derrick Moore (Michigan), Joshua Josephs (Tennessee)

Why Cardinals Focus on EDGE: Josh Sweat produced a career-high 12 sacks last season, though nobody in Arizona's pass rush room was close to matching that production. The outside linebacker spot opposite of Sweat is a mixed bag and it should be a top priority this offseason for new coach Mike LaFleur to address.

Likelihood Position is Addressed Early: High. The Cardinals could strongly consider Bain/Bailey with the third overall pick, but other options are enticing on Day 2 if Arizona opts to go with an offensive tackle early.

Offensive Tackle

Early Names to Watch: Francis Mauigoa (Miami), Spencer Fano (Utah), Monroe Freeling (Georgia), Max Iheanachor (Arizona State), Blake Miller (Clemson), Gennings Dunker (Iowa)

Why Cardinals Focus on OT: The Cardinals need an anchor opposite of Paris Johnson Jr., as Arizona's right tackle spot is largely open thanks to prior starter Jonah Williams hitting free agency (and won't be back) while Kelvin Beachum could be eying retirement. The Cardinals upgrading this spot is non-negotiable this offseason.

Likelihood Position is Addressed Early: High. This is assuming the Cardinals don't land their dream tackle of the future in free agency, though they'd be wise to pair somebody opposite to Johnson as a bookend for years to come. Mauigoa makes a lot of sense for Arizona in the first, but there's still quality tackles available on Day 2.

Offensive Guard

Early Names to Watch: Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State), Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon), Chase Bisontis (Texas A&M), Keylan Rutledge (Georgia Tech), Bill Schrauth (Notre Dame), Jalen Farmer (Kentucky)

Why Cardinals Focus on OG: Neither Evan Brown or Isaiah Adams overly impressed as starters in 2025, leaving both sides of center Hjalte Froholdt available for upgrade. The Cardinals, at minimum, need more competitive depth if not brand new starters moving into 2026. They'd be smart upgrade the interior in late April.

Likelihood Position is Addressed Early: Moderate to High. This isn't exactly a pressing need for Arizona like right tackle or edge rusher, though their guard spots are still a puzzle that needs better pieces moving into the future. Maybe not top priority, but it's a priority nonetheless.

Other Positions Cardinals Will Be Monitoring

Quarterback: The Cardinals are rumored to like Ty Simpson, who could be available in the second round. With Kyler Murray expectedly being gone, Arizona could be in search of another body behind Jacoby Brissett for 2026.

Slot Receiver: Greg Dortch and Zay Jones are departing for free agency, leaving a hole behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. If they can't find a free agent, the middle rounds of the draft could see Arizona's interest in a slot player come to fruition.

Interior Defensive Line: Multiple bodies are departing this offseason and Walter Nolen/Darius Robinson haven't exactly stayed healthy thus far while Dalvin Tomlinson didn't have the impact some were hoping. The Cardinals have poured top resources into this position in the last two years but could again use the draft to inject more talent here.