Experts Predict the Arizona Cardinals’ Most Likely 2026 Draft Pick

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Arizona Cardinals still possess a wide range of possibilities when it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Currently, they own the No. 6 overall pick, though one game could swing their pick in either direction.

What's the most probably pick for Arizona moving into the offseason?

The Athletic revealed detailed projections for each possible draft slot:

Cardinals Most Likely to Secure No. 5 Pick

The Cardinals have their highest-odds for the fifth overall pick at 20% odds, according to their projections.

Their next highest-odds comes at pick No. 6 while 4, 3 and 7 closely follow suit. Arizona has a 1% chance to get the first overall pick with a slim probability to even climb out of the top ten.

Per The Athletic, the Cardinals have the highest chance to finish with the fifth overall pick out of their various scenarios (which, yes, does technically include the No. 1 overall pick) pic.twitter.com/Eh8YtDwCJ8 — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) December 18, 2025

This also matches ESPN's latest projections, as Arizona is given a 99% chance to pick inside the top ten with a near 40% chance to land a top five pick. The Cardinals average out to the sixth overall pick in their odds.

What Will Cardinals Do in NFL Draft?

So, the Cardinals will again get a top pick under general manager Monti Ossenfort, who has seen his organization originally finish with picks 3, 4 and 16 in his first three drafts.

What next?

Their draft plans, unsurprisingly, would be directly impacted by the future of Kyler Murray and Arizona's quarterback position. If word is true on Murray's pending departure, the Cardinals would be in a spot to make a move up the board and snag what they'd hope to be their eventual franchise passer.

Picking in the top five would sure make that easier.

Especially if the organization wants to eye guys such as Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore, who are likely top picks in the draft with quarterback-needy teams already ahead of Arizona. The Raiders, Jets and Browns are legitimate contenders to make a splash at the position.

If quarterback isn't an option, the Cardinals will likely make a push towards an offensive lineman or an edge rusher. Perhaps wide receiver or safety if they're feeling spicy.

For the latest mock draft roundup on the Cardinals, you can click here.

