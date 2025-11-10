Fans Rip Cardinals After Embarrassing Loss to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals are sure glad that's over.
The Cardinals' 44-22 loss to the Seattle Seahawks was notable for all the wrong reasons, and their season continues to trend in the wrong direction as they've now lost their last six-of-seven games since starting 2-0.
There's more questions than answers at this point in time, though there's no doubting Cardinals fans are livid following the NFC West tilt going in the complete opposite direction.
Cardinals Fans React to Seahawks Loss
Garrett asked, "How many times does this guy get to say 'that falls on me'? Cause it really doesn’t mean anything anymore," after Jonathan Gannon's post-game comments taking ownership for what happened.
"When is Petzing getting fired?" asked Ro.
BC said, "[Jonathan] Gannon isn’t even in the same stratosphere as the rest of the coaches in the NFC west. Keeps [Drew] Petzing employed. Horrible D. Horrible Offense. Awful move letting [Klayton] Adams walk and hiring the worst Oline coach in the NFL. Sea and GB, Tenn games lost by coaching gaffs."
Michael Rupp added, "Gannon & Petzing need to go. It’s one thing to lose this game, it’s a whole other issue to get blown out. Gannon isn’t in the same stratosphere as McVay, McDonald, Shanahan. Nothing is going to change if we bring him back next year, he’s not a NFL HC."
Gannon is under fire for how Arizona looked today, as the Cardinals quickly dug themselves into a 35-0 hole to start festivities at Lumen Field.
They trailed 38-7 at halftime, which was (according to the CBS broadcast) the most amount of points they've given up since 1958.
Now, a year that was supposed to be full of playoff potential has been swiped sideways.
"A full rebuild feels inevitable and I’ve hit that point in the year where I’ve lost hope," Desert Dud replied.
"Sim to end of the season. It’s over. Coaching staff should probably be gone," MonsterDemo added.
Could some major moves be on the way?
Probably not, though with how Arizona played today, there's no doubting something needs to change before discussions get serious.
The Gannon/Petzing duo will continue to get a ton of heat on social media after today's uninspired performance.
Beret Cardinal (shoutout to France!) offered: "Fire Drew Petzing. S---show has to come to an end."
Kermster also chimed in with, "OC needs to be fired, the rest of the coaching staff evaluate at the end of the season. 14 points given up on offense is a joke."