Former Cardinals DC/HC Dave McGinnis Passes Away

Former Arizona Cardinals coach Dave McGinnis has passed away at the age of 74 due to illness.

McGinnis served as the Tennessee Titans' radio analyst for nearly a decade but spent years prior as a coach at the NFL level, some of those years with the Cardinals as a defensive coordinator (1996-2000) before becoming the team's head coach from 2000-03.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill offered the following statement on McGinnis' passing:

"We were deeply saddened to learn of Dave McGinnis' passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to all who knew and loved him," Bidwill said (h/t AZCardinals.com).

"As Dave often said, he was a 'ballcoach' through and through, and no one ever filled that role with more passion, enthusiasm, and charisma.

"Coach Mac truly loved the game and everything -- and everyone -- associated with it, especially his players. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed."

Coach Mac was a beloved figure through the league thanks to a coaching career that began back in 1973 with TCU, spending various time at the college ranks before earning his first NFL gig in 1986 as the Chicago Bears' linebackers coach.

He remained in that role up until accepting a job as the Cardinals' defensive coordinator.

His first year coaching in 2000 actually saw him operate as a midseason replacement for Vince Tobin, who was fired after going 2-5. Though McGinnis finished his Cardinals coaching stint with a 17-40 record, his work with Arizona's defense is still viewed fondly here in the desert.

In 2004, McGinnis began coaching linebackers for the Tennessee Titans until 2011, where he then transitioned to an assistant head coach role with the Rams from 2012-2016.

In 2017 he began his color analyst role with the Titans' radio network and held that position since.

Although he passed, it was heartwarming to see so many of his friends and family were able to say their goodbyes.

From the Titans' press release:

"In recent days, friends and colleagues, including a big group of former players and coaches he worked with during his coaching days, stopped by to see McGinnis in the Nashville hospital he was first admitted to back on March 4. He listened to recorded voice messages from those unable to make it to town.

"McGinnis did his best to laugh, smile, and talk football, even in his final days, as his body weakened."

Cardinals On SI would like to send our deepest condolences to the McGinnis family at this time.