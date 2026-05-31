Three Post-June 1 Cut Candidates to Watch for Cardinals

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals, much like 31 other teams in the NFL, arrive to June 1 with some interesting decisions to make on their roster.

June 1 (specifically 4:00 PM EST) is when teams can cut players while spreading their dead cap hit out over two seasons while some players will see bigger returns on investment for cap space created.

NFL teams are allowed to designate up to two players as post June 1 cuts ahead of the actual date, as the Cardinals previously did so this offseason with Kyler Murray — though there's no limit on cutting players after the physical date.

One serious cut candidate, perhaps a surprise and a trade contender as June 1 arrives:

Serious Cut Candidate: Jacoby Brissett

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) looks to throw downfield against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Money saved: $5.94 million

Truthfully, there's not a plethora of players the Cardinals could realistically cut at this point — though if things continue to sour with Jacoby Brissett, that may be the only option.

The veteran quarterback is holding out for a new contract and hasn't shown face at offseason team activities. At this point, it's unknown exactly how much Brissett wants on his new deal, but it's obvious he's not going to budge.

If the Cardinals and Brissett are truly way off on their terms, it could lead to Brissett forcing his way out or Arizona simply wanting to wash their hands of the bridge quarterback, whose contract is up after this season anyways.

Surprise Cut Candidate: Dante Stills

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Money saved: $3.67 million

To be extremely clear I believe Stills should not be cut, as he's been one of their more underrated players within the last few seasons.

However, Arizona's defensive line room is pretty crowded, and the Cardinals can only keep so many bodies ahead of final roster cuts. After adding Kaleb Proctor, Andrew Billings and Roy Lopez to a group that already features Walter Nolen III and Darius Robinson, the team's decisions within the room could come down to financials for its final spots.

Stills' near $4 million surplus to the room could put a possible target on him if things get sticky, though purely in terms talent and consistency, he's up there in the room and undoubtedly deserves to stick around.

Trade Contender: Trey Benson

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Money saved: $1.34 million

The Cardinals have a thick running back room that will need some trimming ahead of final roster cuts, and the most obvious candidate is Trey Benson.

Benson's now relegated to the bottom of the running back depth chart after additions of Tyler Allgeier and Jeremiyah Love. Behind James Conner, he's RB4 at best.

While Arizona's room is stacked, others are not — making Benson expendable, especially after two years in a Cardinals uniform where he simply wasn't able to prove himself despite still possessing the occasional ability to hit a big play.

Perhaps the Packers make sense after the Josh Jacobs news.