How Arizona Cardinals Graded in Every NFLPA Report Card Category

Though the NFL recently won a grievance against the NFLPA to stop its widespread publication of player grades on several different aspects of each franchise, that hasn't prevented leaks from eventually showcasing how every organization did.

ESPN's Kalyn Kahler managed to get her hands on 2026's files — here's how the Arizona Cardinals graded in every single category:

How Cardinals Did in 2026 NFLPA Report Card

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cardinals were graded on several different categories:

Treatment of Families: D+

Home Game Field: B

Food/Dining Area: C-

Nutritionist/Dietician: B

Locker Room: F-

Training Room: D+

Training Staff: B-

Weight Room: D+

Strength Coaches: B-

Position Coaches: B+

Offensive Coordinator: B-

Defensive Coordinator: C+

Special Teams Coordinator: B

Team Travel: C+

Head Coach: B+

General Manager: B

Team Ownership: F

Overall Rank: 31

The Cardinals finished ahead of only the Pittsburgh Steelers in overall team rankings. Arizona bumps one spot from last place in 2025 while they were 27th overall in 2024.

"Well, feedback's a gift, but also I knew what our plan was and I was going to make this multi-generational decision when this parcel became available to build the best possible facility and performance center that's player-first, for the Cardinals and for our future," Bidwill said of the NFLPA report cards earlier this offseason.

Bidwill is referencing the team's plans to construct a new, state-of-the-art facility for the organization with 2028's training camp being eyed as the completion date. The Cardinals just recently broke ground at their new location featured in Scottsdale/Loop 101.

Arizona did slightly improve in a number of categories from last season such as their food/dining area, training room, weight room, team travel and training staff.

The Cardinals graded fairly well in new categories such as their home game field, general manager and the new coaches section. However, their worst-graded coordinator (Nick Rallis at C+) was the only one retained as the organization fired Jonathan Gannon and hired Mike LaFleur.

These grades, according to ESPN, were from over 1,000 NFL players who were on rosters this past season. This data was collected from November-December of 2025.

Arizona hopes their new facility will attract new faces to the franchise, and potentially improving how they're viewed across the league in the same swing.

What will mostly help is simply winning, which is something the organization also hopes to do sooner as opposed to later under the new guidance of LaFleur.