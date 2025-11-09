Ian Rapoport: Kyler Murray Not Expected to Regain Starting Job in Arizona
While the long-term future of Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will be heavily debated and discussed this offseason as the organization potentially eyes a new direction, the short-term future of the former No. 1 overall pick is becoming clear.
Murray, who is on injured reserve with a foot injury, now sits behind Jacoby Brissett as the Cardinals' starting quarterback - and even when he regains full health, Murray will still be the secondary option in Arizona according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:
Kyler Murray Has Lost Cardinals Starting Job
"The Arizona Cardinals are starting Jacoby Brissett today and moving forward. A day after that announcement from Jonathan Gannon, Kyler Murray went on IR as he continues to heal from that mid foot sprain," Rapoport said Sunday morning.
"This could begin a dramatic transformation for the Arizona Cardinals at the quarterback position. It is fair to ask: has Kyler Murray played his last down with the Cardinals? I mentioned that midfoot sprain, on IR, has a chance to come back after four weeks. But absent injury to Jacoby Brissett, he is not expected to come back as the starter, so [Murray] may not play again this season.
"As far as in the offseason, he's already guaranteed, fully guaranteed, next year for the Arizona Cardinals, $40 million. They have a decision to make, whether or not they want him to be their starter, and there are some options here. They could release him. They could trade him. He could be this year's Russell Wilson.
"If they do release him, the big number here [is] $19.5 million in salary becomes fully guaranteed for 2027 this March."
READ: Best Trade Fits for Kyler Murray
What to Make of Kyler Murray's Future
The Cardinals, publicly, have been strong advocates for Murray as their franchise passer, even in the moments leading up to his placement on injured reserve.
However, Arizona's offense has taken a noticeable step forward in his absence - and if Brissett can continue his strong level of play, the writing is clearly on the wall for Murray's exit after 2025.
The Cardinals are now in a position to answer some awfully tough questions, as their 3-5 start to the year simply hasn't lived up to expectations.
READ: NFL Execs Get Honest on Kyler Murray's Future With Cardinals
From evaluating the coaching staff to the roster - and especially the quarterback position - Arizona's finish to the regular season will be instrumental in how the Cardinals operate moving forward.
At this point in time, it seems more likely than not Murray's time in the desert is coming to a close.