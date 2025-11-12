Marvin Harrison Jr. Has Surgery, Will Miss Cardinals-49ers Game

All Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will be down their top wideout against the San Francisco 49ers.

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will not have Marvin Harrison Jr. available for their Week 11 contest against the San Francisco 49ers, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon told reporters Harrison had appendicitis surgery two days ago.

"We'll see," said Gannon when asked if Harrison could be out longer.

"Yeah, that's life. That's life in the NFL. It's our job to put a plan together, get our guys ready to go."

Harrison, the team's No. 1 wide receiver, has 34 receptions for 525 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

With Zay Jones placed on injured reserve, Michael Wilson is expected to step up into WR1 duties for the Cardinals.

It's been tough sledding for Harrison in 2025, as many hoped a massive sophomore surge would follow a slow rookie season.

And though we've seen flashes, that hasn't really been the case.

However, the emergence of Jacoby Brissett at quarterback in Arizona has helped Harrison's numbers.

“I definitely can see him becoming one of the better receivers in this league. I think the rapport started back in OTAs with a lot of those guys, me trying to get to know these guys and learn (about) them," Brissett said on Harrison.

"... I just think his skillset. He's big, he's fast, can catch, he can run (and) hHe's tough. He wants the ball in those situations, which is probably the most important part of it. It’s just that. In those situations, he looks forward to those (opportunities) and as an offense, I think we do too. He came out on top of a lot of those situations from the past game.”

This news comes off the Cardinals' Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, where they got down 35-0 in the first half and eventually compiled their sixth loss in seven games.

"Obviously, a disappointing game there on the road. (We) didn’t play our best ball against a good team and got beat up pretty good, but they understand why that happened and what we need to do better moving forward," said Gannon.

"I did tell them we have to learn from it and then we have to flush it because just like any win or loss,(it) doesn't matter how you get there. The most important thing is the next week, so that's where our focus will be going to San Francisco here.”

The Cardinals are 3-6 on the season and will need plenty of help turning things around.

Arizona hosts the 49ers this week. They're 0-3 in NFC West play thus far.

