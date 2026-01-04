Insider Says Jets Could Target Kyler Murray, Other Cardinals QB

ARIZONA -- Much of the speculation and rumors around the Arizona Cardinals surround head coach Jonathan Gannon, which is understandable given the team's poor record and his reported unstable seat entering the final week of the season.

However, the Cardinals still have a massive decision to make when it comes to the future of quarterback Kyler Murray. The franchise passer and former No. 1 pick has just completed his seventh year in Arizona and is highly expected to be moved elsewhere.

How that looks remains to be seen, though there's bound to be a handful of suitors for Murray regardless if he's traded or ends up on the free agent market.

Jets Emerging as Option for Kyler Murray?

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) leaves the field after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

ESPN New York Jets writer Rich Cimini believes Murray - and current Cardinals starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett - are options for the AFC East team.

"The Jets will look for veteran help, via free agency or a trade (or both). Get ready for an offseason filled with rumors. Joe Burrow? Lamar Jackson? The speculation will be rampant," he wrote.

"Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey will leave no stone unturned; they know their next QB move could be legacy-defining.

"Jacoby Brissett, Kirk Cousins, Mac Jones, Kyler Murray, Marcus Mariota, Jimmy Garoppolo and Malik Willis are potential targets, though only the latter three will be free agents."

Would the Jets Actually Pursue Murray?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That's the golden question, and for what it's worth, the Jets currently have the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft while Arizona is at No. 5 ahead of Week 18 results.

Patrick McAvoy from Jets On SI says Murray might make sense in New York:

"Murray is just 28 years old. He's under contract with the Arizona Cardinals for the next two seasons plus a 2028 club option. If you get a guy like Murray then that means the Cardinals either cut him -- and eat a boatload of cash. Or the Jets go all in and acquire him through a trade," he wrote.

"He's young enough and has upside to believe he can be a star, but the question remains, would you rather have a veteran or a rookie to build around?"

If reports are true of the Jets wanting to shift potential quarterback focus to 2027's draft class, investing resources to get Murray might not make sense for New York.

However, if the Jets are convinced they can turn things around sooner as opposed to later, the Cardinals' veteran passer wouldn't be a bad option.

As for Brissett, he's under contract through 2026, and it's unlikely the Cardinals would part with both Murray and Brissett in the same offseason.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News