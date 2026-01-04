Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins Viewed As Early Jets QB Options

It's no secret that the New York Jets are going to need to sort out the quarterback position after the season.

For the Jets, there are a few different paths forward. The Jets will have a high draft pick. If the Jets lose on Sunday, they will land at least the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft with a chance to rise up to No. 2. The top two quarterback options in the upcoming NFL Draft widely are expected to be Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore. If the right fit is available, landing a rookie quarterback with upside is the best path forward. Look at the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots, for example. Both have second-year quarterbacks and are heading to the playoffs and appear to be set for a long time to come.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

If the Jets don't believe one of the 2026 prospects are going to be that guy, they are loaded with 2027 draft capital. In either scenario, it would make sense to bring a veteran to town at least as a bridge option. On Sunday, ESPN's Rich Cimini shared a handful of potential quarterback targets, including Kirk Cousins and Kyler Murray.

Should the Jets target either?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jets will look for veteran help, via free agency or a trade (or both)," Cimini wrote. 'Get ready for an offseason filled with rumors. Joe Burrow? Lamar Jackson? The speculation will be rampant. Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey will leave no stone unturned; they know their next QB move could be legacy-defining. Jacoby Brissett, Kirk Cousins, Mac Jones, Kyler Murray, Marcus Mariota, Jimmy Garoppolo and Malik Willis are potential targets, though only the latter three will be free agents.

"And there's the NFL draft. Guaranteed to be picking from No. 2 to No. 7, the Jets will be within striking distance of Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore (if he declares). Moore's decision could have a huge impact on their draft and free agent strategy. His deadline is Jan. 14 -- or Jan. 23 if Oregon reaches the CFP championship game."

The Jets have some pieces to be happy about. The offensive line is in a good place. Garrett Wilson and Mason Taylor are two offensive weapons to build around. Breece Hall would be a good guy to give a new contract.

Murray is just 28 years old. He's under contract with the Arizona Cardinals for the next two seasons plus a 2028 club option. If you get a guy like Murray then that means the Cardinals either cut him -- and eat a boatload of cash. Or the Jets go all in and acquire him through a trade. He's young enough and has upside to believe he can be a star, but the question remains, would you rather have a veteran or a rookie to build around?

Cousins is 37 years old and would absolutely be a short-term, bridge option. If the Jets go after someone like him, then it would seem likely that the team would also draft a guy in 2026 or 2027.

All that matters is that the Jets get the position sorted out in the near future.

More NFL: Jets On Verge Of Unwanted NFL History Entering Bills Finale