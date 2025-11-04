Insiders Dish Major Update on Kyler Murray’s Foot Injury
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals again won't see Kyler Murray on the field, as the organization just named Jacoby Brissett as the starter ahead of Week 10's action against the Seattle Seahawks.
Murray has been sidelined with a mid-foot sprain for what will soon be four weeks, and his road to return still isn't clear.
A day after Arizona's big win against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, multiple NFL insiders gave updates to Murray's injury.
Kyler Murray Not Being Rushed Back
NFL Media's Tom Pelissero says surgery isn't on the table for Murray, who has been out since Week 6.
"Surgery is not under consideration for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, per source. But Murray risks a setback if he plays before his foot injury is fully healed, which can take 4 to 8 weeks. He’s still not moving normally and Arizona is sticking with Jacoby Brissett for now."
ESPN's Adam Schefter also says the Cardinals have sought multiple medical opinions on Murray's mid-foot sprain - which has been previusly described as a version of a Lisfranc injury:
"Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have consulted with multiple doctors on his foot injury and have been told the timetables for recovery have been anywhere from 4-8 weeks, with an increased chance of setback until it’s properly healed. Murray now has more time to heal."
Jonathan Gannon Details QB Decision
While Murray hasn't been ruled out for the road trip at Seattle, Gannon wanted to name a starter immediately for the sake of clarity.
"I think with the clarity that it provides game-planning for our team, I think that's important and we'll go from there," Gannon told reporters.
Brissett's impact while filling in for Murray has been hard to ignore - as the Cardinals have put up 27 points in back-to-back games while also seeing two of their three highest offensive outputs (in terms of total yards) come with Brissett at the helm.
"I do like where we're operating, how we're operating as an offense. In my mind, I take all the variables that I have to make a decision and make the decision when I need to. And I think we're doing a pretty good job on offense. I like what the offense is doing right now," Gannon continued.
Murray's timeline for return is still cloudy in terms of availability and what his role looks like when he does reach full health - but for now, Brissett has a full grasp on starting duties until Murray is back to 100%.
Whenever that may be.