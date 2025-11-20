‘He Makes It Easier’: Brissett’s Leadership Commands Respect in Cardinals Locker Room
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' debate on the future of the quarterback position will wage into the embers of the offseason, though staying in the moment: This is Jacoby Brissett's team.
Brissett was inked to a handsome contract this offseason to backup quarterback Kyler Murray. With Arizona gearing up for a postseason run in Year 3 of the Jonathan Gannon era, the Cardinals needed a top insurance policy in case Murray went down.
As fate would have it, Murray suffered a mid-foot sprain - Brissett took over - and it's been the latter's team since.
And though wins have still been hard to come by, Brissett's undoubtedly won the locker room.
How Jacoby Brissett Earned Teammates Respect
Brissett's poise, command and overall leadership after usurping Murray on the depth chart has been notable.
That's the opinion of fans, media, and even those who go to battle with Brissett on a weekly basis.
"Jacoby - he makes it easier. He makes it easier to fight," franchise left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. said to reporters (h/t Tyler Drake).
"... His resiliency, despite what the score was, I think it shows the fight attitude that we want to start to build on. Week after week after week. Not looking at the scoreboard to determine our reaction or emotions every time we take the field."
Previously, Marvin Harrison Jr. also highlighted Brissett's leadership.
"I have full trust in Jacoby," Harrison said earlier this season.
"I think the biggest thing is he's been such a good leader and mentor for me since he got here."
Jacoby Brissett Not Chasing Results
Even amid losing times in the facility, Brissett says focusing on the process is more important than ever.
“I don't think pressing ever is the right thing to do. I think it's more of when you have a process, you know where to tweak it," said Brissett.
"If I need more film time, I need more practice time, I need more time with my coaches-- stuff like that. I think that's where you press more of is in that nature. I think you go out on the field and press, I think that it starts to get bad and you lose jobs.”
The future still is fairly cloudy when it comes to what Arizona will do this offseason at quarterback. Brissett is under contract for another season why all signs hint towards Murray's exit.
If the Cardinals do roll with Brissett in 2026, they know he at least has confidence from the locker room.