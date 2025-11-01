Jacoby Brissett Sends Clear Message Ahead of Monday Night Football
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to play in front of millions under the bright lights of Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.
Typically, primetime is a game many players look forward to and embrace.
For Jacoby Brissett - it's just another game.
"It's the NFL. Every game is a big stage. You grow up as a kid dreaming of playing. I don't care if it's Monday, Thursday, Saturday, Friday - so this is obviously another game and I'm thankful for this opportunity. Going out there and trying my best and make the most of it," Brissett told reporters at his locker on Saturday.
"I could care less who's watching, I just want to go win."
Jacoby Brissett Prepares for Third Cardinals Start
Brissett will be plugged into Arizona's starting position for a third time with Kyler Murray still not healthy enough to play with a mid-foot sprain.
Brissett was signed to a two-year contract this past offseason to provide a veteran presence if Murray were to miss time.
He's done exactly that for the Cardinals, though the unknown of what each individual week will bring as either a starter or backup does admittedly weigh a bit on Brissett.
"Oh, for sure. I mean, that's part of it. You kind of know that going into the situation that you're in based on the start of the year. But, I try not to let that really affect me too much. But definitely it gets it's a little redundant," he admitted to reporters.
Under Brissett's guidance, the Cardinals' offense has reached new heights both in terms of statistics and the eye-test.
However, Brissett isn't putting any stock into their past performances considering he's 0-2 as a starter in Arizona. The Cardinals are hoping to snap a five-game losing streak in Dallas.
"That's the past, and obviously we've been close on a lot of these but just finding ways to, like coach [Jonathan Gannon] said, close those margins and get over the hump. We're right there," said Brissett.
"But when you look at the film and you see plays in critical situations where we know that we can close the gap, I think that's one of the things that we're looking forward to doing this week."
Jacoby Brissett Marches Into Dallas With Plenty of Experience
Thus far, Brissett has completed 64.2% of his passes for 599 yards and four touchdowns to one interception. The Cardinals have hit season-highs in both points produced by the offense and total yards with the veteran under center.
"Not good enough to win. That's the ultimate goal, is to win. I gotta find a way to, like I said, get over the hump and get a win," Brissett said of his past performances.
Yet fans and media aren't the only ones praising Brissett - as pass catchers from Trey McBride to Marvin Harrison Jr. have been complimentary of the quarterback's command in the offense.
"I'm glad they said that. It's a continuous process throughout the year of trying to - I'm gaining more reps with these guys, and more continuity - just trying to build that rapport with those guys and open the line of communication," Brissett continued.
"... But those guys have been doing a good job, the receivers, tight ends and the running backs of the passing game and making the most of their opportunities. We got a big challenge coming up this weekend, and I'm hoping that it continues."
Jonathan Gannon cited Brissett's experience previously in press conferences and how he doesn't get fooled often after playing so much ball at the NFL level.
While Brissett says he's still seeing new things on a weekly basis - the ten years under his belt does indeed help.
"I think he's what he's referring to is just the ability to process it a little faster and get to where the ball needs to go a little bit faster. I think my decade of being in the league has helped me do that," he said.
We'll see how helpful it is come Monday night.