Even ESPN Broadcast Agrees Cardinals Look Better With Jacoby Brissett
ARIZONA -- Sometimes, you just need somebody with a microphone to point out the elephant in the room.
For as much as the Arizona Cardinals have tried to silence any whispers of a quarterback controversy - Jacoby Brissett has this offense reaching new heights.
In the absence of Kyler Murray for a third-straight game, Brissett is averaging over nine yards per attempt with a 71% completion rating for over 200 yards and two passing touchdowns as of publish against the Dallas Cowboys.
Even on a national stage, he's getting the job done - and even ESPN's broadcast of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman had to point out the obvious: Brissett is playing better than Murray this season.
The Cardinals currently lead the Cowboys 24-10 in the third quarter of action.
Brisset - speaking with reporters ahead of the game - wasn't even thinking of the prime time lights in advance of his third start.
"It's the NFL. Every game is a big stage. You grow up as a kid dreaming of playing. I don't care if it's Monday, Thursday, Saturday, Friday - so this is obviously another game and I'm thankful for this opportunity. Going out there and trying my best and make the most of it," Brissett told reporters at his locker on Saturday.
"I could care less who's watching, I just want to go win."
Murray has missed the last three games now with a foot sprain, and with some interesting comments from head coach Jonathan Gannon earlier this week, many around the league speculated Murray was soft-benched.
"Okay with the quarterback, looking at the week of work today, Kyler is not going to be ready to start the game, so Jacoby will start. Obviously, feel good about Jacoby. I do want to give it the next couple days to see if Kyler could possibly have a role on game day. So that's with that," Gannon told reporters on Saturday.
"Everyone's different. Every player, every injury is kind of unique. And he's been pushing. We've been pushing. He is getting better. He's had some more work this last week, but like I said, he's just not ready to go yet."
With the Cardinals riding a five-game losing streak, change wasn't an option - and even if the Cardinals were committed to Murray previously, a third-straight impressive outing from Brissett is going to make those conversations extremely difficult moving into the second half of the season.