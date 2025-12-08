5 Reasons Rams Blew-out Cardinals in Week 14

It would’ve been shocking to say the Arizona Cardinals would’ve pulled off a win against the Los Angeles Rams entering Week 14, as L.A. is arguably one of the best teams in football this season.

But, it wasn’t even close to being that at State Farm Stadium. Arizona fell 45-17 to the Rams.

Some of the key factors that led to a Cardinals loss today.

Struggling Run Defense

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) rushes the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Cardinals really struggled stopping the run today, allowing the Rams to get in the endzone three times on the ground -- which included 128 yards and two touchdowns from Blake Corum alone. The other touchdown came from Kyren Williams.

249 total rushing yards from the Rams today. We’ve seen some sparks from the Cardinals defensive line. But, this certainly was not one of those games.

Lack of WR Options

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) makes a touchdown catch against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It seems as if the Cardinals have a wide receiver problem.

We’ve seen guys like Trey McBride and Michael Wilson show out in the passing game for them. But, I’ve argued a lot lately that they need more than just one or two guys.

Here’s my question. Is Michael Wilson the WR1 in Arizona? He certainly showing it this season for them. 142 yards and two touchdowns today against the Rams this afternoon.

No Run Game

The Cardinals had just 51 yards on the ground today. Again, it’s tough with the injuries. But nobody has really stepped up in their backfield. You’ll see some flashes in their passing game but there really hasn’t been that coveted spark that's helped the Cardinals move the chains.

The Puka Nacua Show

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a touchdown catch past Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) in the first half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Puka Nacua was a problem against the Cardinals. He continues to prove why he’s one of the best receivers in the league, with 167 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona.

We saw a few sparks from the Cardinals’ secondary, but it wasn’t enough to stop the elite level of receiver in Nacua from getting in the end zone twice this at State Farm Stadium

No QB Pressure

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Cardinals had a tough time getting to the quarterback today. Matthew Stafford wasn’t sacked once, and he continues to make a strong case for winning the MVP.

Owen Pappoe led the Cardinals statistically with 10 total tackles and a pass deflection. But, the Cardinals had just two QB hits, both by Dante Stills.

It was a tough one for the Cardinals, as they now fall to 3-10 in the season. They’ll be back on the road to take on an impressive Houston Texans team next week.