Kyler Murray Gets Another Encouraging Update as Cardinals Return Nears
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was back at practice today as the team resumes work following their bye week.
“He’s doing better. He’ll be out there today," Gannon said before the team's extra practice on Monday. Arizona is on the road against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 9.
And, according to Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake, he was back throwing to the Cardinals' top pass catchers.
Cardinals Hopeful to Get Kyler Murray Back
Murray has missed the last two games with a foot injury but is expected to be available this week, according to reports.
"I think we looked at a couple things that might help him out that he feels maybe a little more comfortable with in some things that we've been doing, but he'll be his normal self when he gets out there," Gannon continued on Murray.
The great debate in Arizona has been Murray's spot on the team once he reaches full health, as the Cardinals offense has undoubtedly functioned better with backup Jacoby Brissett at the helm.
Yet the organization has stood firm on numerous occasions for their support in Murray, and now it's highly expected Murray will be the guy in Dallas.
Can Kyler Murray Help Reverse Cardinals' Losing Ways?
Regardless of the quarterback, Arizona's five-game losing skid has to be stopped. The Cardinals are 2-5 on the season with little hope to turn things around moving forward.
"Today's team meeting too, we showed them a couple different things, couple different games, how they can fall out," Gannon continued.
"Typically, 70% of games (with) what the stats say, come down to a one score game (in) the fourth quarter. Then how do you come back from behind and win or how do you hold the lead and win. Every game looks a little bit different, but the details matter.”
A healthy Murray should be more than capable of giving the Cardinals a boost - though his role as a glorified game manager hasn't quite allowed him to do so.
On the opposite side of that argument, Murray has been considerably held back by those around him thanks to a barrage of injuries, poor play and poor play-calling.
Regardless, it feels as if we'll see Murray back in action if he keeps trending in the right direction.
The Cardinals will officially practice on Thursday for the first time this week, so we'll get our first update then on Murray's participation.