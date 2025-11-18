Latest Moves Leave Cardinals With New Hole on Roster
The Arizona Cardinals announced the following three players were released on Tuesday:
- LB Jared Barlett
- P Pat O’Donnell
- DL Anthony Goodlow (from practice squad)
The Cardinals are now in search of a new starting punter, as Blake Gillikin is still on injured reserve with a back injury.
O'Donnell's 42.2 yards per punt would rank last if that average carried into a full-time role among NFL punters. In comparison, Gillikin's 51.7 yards per punt would rank second.
"Unless six phases go the way that I want them to, and we win the game, there's always disappointment afterwards," Cardinals special teams coach Jeff Rodgers said (h/t AZCardinals.com).
"As guys have gotten accumulated reps, they've played decent. We're trying to find the right combinations of humans to be able to have a winning performance."
Starting field position has been a big point of emphasis for Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon in 2025. Losing Gillikin, one of the league's top punters, certainly didn't help.
“We have to play better in the red zone. I think they were four of five in the red zone off the top of my head. I talked to the defense today. We had a lot of short fields and that's what I say about complimentary football," Gannon said following their Week 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
"They know they have to go out there and defend, but the first drive it's on the one-yard line. It's a tough way to take the field. Complimentarily, we have to do a better job collectively on defense. When they get down into the red zone, we have to keep points off the board.
"They converted on the one to (49ers RB Christian) McCaffery. The one to (49ers TE George) Kittle was a third down. The high red zone one to Kittle, we got a body on a body, and they made a good play. It's going to come down to execution.”
However, as Rodgers highlighted, special teams simply hasn't been up to par - which is odd considering the Cardinals typically have one of the best units in the league.
That's just a microcosm of the season, as Arizona is 3-7 on the year and desperately needs to start a winning streak to have any slim shot of making good on the postseason promise they held entering 2025.
The Cardinals take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.