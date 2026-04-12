Marvin Harrison's 2-Word Message Has Cardinals Fans Buzzing

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2026 offseason with hope of reworking their offense under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur.

LaFleur's offense is expected to be heavily reminiscent of Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay, and if it's anything close to hitting its potential, Marvin Harrison Jr. is set for a special bounceback season.

Harrison has struggled through his first two years in the league, though he's now repping 120's in the gym ahead of a crucial Year 3 in the desert.

"Easy work," Harrison said.

Easy work — Marvin Harrison Jr. (@MarvHarrisonJr) April 11, 2026

Harrison bulked up last offseason and added some serious muscle to his frame, though an unfortunate mix of opportunity, mistakes and injuries prevented the No. 4 overall pick from truly getting going.

"I don't know about extra motivation because I don't know what he was like his first two years, or in college or anything like that. I just see him working every day," LaFleur said of Harrison at the NFL owner's meetings.

"Every day, and like I've told him numerous times, I'm just excited to work with him, because he wants to be worked with. So there's a lot in that body, and you guys have seen it, and it's our job to unlock it and you know his job to meet us halfway."

Harrison arrived to Arizona in the 2024 NFL Draft with promise of helping transform the Cardinals' offense overnight. Though there's been flashes, that's yet to happen fully in the desert.

Through 29 career games, Harrison has posted 103 receptions for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Not awful numbers by any stretch, but given Harrison's expectations, those are a bit underwhelming.

That's why the new presence of LaFleur is so vital for his success entering 2026. There's been a plethora of reasons (or excuses depending on how you look at it) for Harrison's overall lack of production, whether it be his former offensive coordinator, quarterback play, etc.

Yet this coming season will provide the Ohio State product with a fresh slate to mold himself into the weapon many were hoping he would be. And though LaFleur's offense should still work off running the ball and getting Trey McBride involved early and often, the Cardinals are still hoping for that coveted third-year leap from Harrison.

If that happens remains to be seen, though it's so far, so good in the early stages of offseason workouts.