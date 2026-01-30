Mock Draft Has Cardinals Taking Surprise Quarterback Option

The Arizona Cardinals still have to figure out who will coach their football team in 2026, though another big domino has to fall shortly after.

The Cardinals must make a decision on the status of quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray, who just finished his seventh year in Arizona, has a future bonus of $19.5 million that's fully guaranteed this coming March 15.

There's so much in play for the Cardinals as far as Murray's future goes, though when it comes to potential replacements, many aren't ideal in the coming free agent or trade markets — especially with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett still under contract through 2026.

In The Athletic's mock draft, the Cardinals get a somewhat surprising boost at the position with second-round pick Trinidad Chambliss, who just led Ole Miss through an improbable run to the College Football Playoffs.

The Athletic: Cardinals Will Draft Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) warms up before their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup against the Miami Hurricanes at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals were potential players for a quarterback in the first round, though with Fernando Mendoza out of the mix as the projected No. 1 pick and fellow anticipated top pick Dante Moore heading back to school, Arizona's options with the third overall pick are less than ideal.

The Athletic smartly hands Arizona an offensive tackle with Miami Hurricanes OT Francis Mauigoa in the first round, but at pick 34, Chambliss is the guy.

"The QB3 spot in this draft feels up for grabs and Chambliss, who was outstanding during his lone season with Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss after transferring in from Division II Ferris State, already has generated some buzz. A legit dual-threat player, he showed improved processing throughout the year and into the Playoff," said The Athletic.

This would certainly be a choice.

What to Make of Trinidad Chambliss to Arizona

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Do the Cardinals really want to do this dance again?

Arizona previously banked on a top quarterback prospect with less-than-ideal measurables in Kyler Murray, who has been chastised for his size all throughout his NFL career and hasn't been able to overcome his disadvantages.

Chambliss' reported 6-0 height is likely going to dwindle when he hits the NFL Scouting Combine later in February.

Chambliss, while showing up in big moments for Ole Miss, simply does not offer the upside Murray did emerging out of the college ranks. The same issues could plague the Cardinals once again without the truly elite athleticism to counter.

Arizona may be better off punting on this position until next offseason.

