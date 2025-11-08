All Cardinals

NFL Hits Cardinals TE With Fine After Cowboys Game

The Arizona Cardinals once again find themselves in the NFL's gameday accountability fine list.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Josiah Deguara (47) against the Las Vegas Raiders during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Arizona Cardinals TE Josiah Deguara was hit with a $6,500 fine for a low block made against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.

The play happened with 13:05 left in the second quarter. He was lined up as a fullback and tried to help clear a rushing lane.

Clip of the play below:

Deguara was one of 25 players fined during Week 9 action, which accounts for just 1.13% of all plays according to the league.

The highest fine of the week belonged to Washington Commanders LB Frankie Luvu, who will pay a whopping $100,000 after a hip-drop tackle against the Seattle Seahawks. He initially was suspended one game, though he appealed it and won.

Deguara is now the fourth Cardinals player to be fined this season, following in the footsteps of:

  • Week 7: Josh Sweat, $11,593 for a facemask
  • Week 6: Akeem Davis-Gaither, $17,389 for a hip-drop tackle
  • Week 3: Trey McBride, $11,593 for taunting

More on Josiah Deguara

Deguara has played in three games for the Cardinals as a backup tight end in a crowded room that's featured Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins.

Once Tip Reiman and Travis Vokolek got hurt, he became a bit more prominent in Arizona after signing to the Cardinals back in May and sticking to their practice squad.

He's now been on the active roster since Oct. 15.

To this point, he's played 20 offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps.

More on his background from the Cardinals' media relations team upon signing:

"Deguara (6-2, 240) played 65 games (10 starts) during his first five NFL seasons with the Packers (2020-23) and Jaguars (2024) after being selected by Green Bay in the third round (94th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He has 50 career receptions for 450 yards and two touchdowns while also totaling 11 tackles in over 800 snaps on special teams. Last season with the Jaguars, Deguara played 15 games and had three receptions to go along with a career-high five tackles on special teams."

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has typically favored heavy personnel usage with tight ends, though the Cardinals' shift at quarterback from Kyler Murray to Jacoby Brissett has certainly turned the team into a more pass-friendly approach.

However, the Cardinals don't have a true designated fullback, and Deguara does sometimes find himself in that role as McBride and Higgins are more geared towards helping the passing attack.

