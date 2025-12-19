Big Names Officially Questionable for Cardinals vs Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons have unveiled their final injury reports ahead of Week 16, and two of the biggest names within the matchup are liable to miss action at State Farm Stadium.

For Atlanta, Drake London is questionable after missing practice today. James Pearce is also questionable after not practicing on Friday.

In Arizona, Marvin Harrison Jr. is questionable but has practiced all three days. The Cardinals previously ruled out five players this morning, which you can read more about here.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

OUT - Evan Brown (personal), Darren Hall (concussion), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Max Melton (heel), Jalen Thompson (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE- L.J. Collier (knee), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Cody Simon (knee/ankle), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Xavier Weaver (hamstring)

OFF INJURY REPORT - Budda Baker (thumb), L.J. Collier (knee), Will Johnson (thumb), Kelvin Beachum (rest), Josh Sweat (rest)

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

OUT - KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder), Mike Hughes (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE - Brandon Dorlus (illness/shoulder), Drake London (knee), James Pearce Jr. (foot)

OFF INJURY REPORT - Leonard Floyd (illness), Jessie Bates (rest), LaCale London (shoulder), Ruke Orhorhoro (groin), Kyle Pitts (knee), Dee Alford (illness), Bijan Robinson (illness)

Cardinals Hope to Finish on Strong Note

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon watches from the sideline as his team plays the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 15, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals (3-11) play host to the Falcons (5-9) in what will be their final home game of the season at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona's faced plenty of questions on their locker room after being eliminated from playoff contention, though Jacoby Brissett says the guys are sticking together.

“It is definitely very appreciative being on a team where guys are still putting their best foot forward," Brissett said.

"That speaks to the relationships that the guys have amongst each other, with our coaches and the belief that we have in that. It may not look like it, but we are trying to do the right things. You may not do it all the time, but guys are trying. I think as an older player in the league but also as the quarterback of this team, you grow a lot of appreciation and respect for a lot of those guys because I know it's tough for me.

"I'm sure it's tough for a lot of other guys too, so you just want to make sure that you're there for each other.”

Final inactives for both teams will be announced 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 2:05 PM MST kickoff.

