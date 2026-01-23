Robert Saleh Reveals Why He Chose Titans Over Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are still in search of a replacement for the now-fired Jonathan Gannon.

This isn't quite how the Cardinals envisioned the pursuit of their next head coach, as multiple candidates have bypassed second interviews with Arizona in favor of other jobs.

Robert Saleh being one.

Saleh, a coveted coaching target for Arizona, squeezed the Cardinals in for a quick virtual interview before setting up an in-person meeting a day after his scheduled interview with the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans, wisely, didn't let Saleh get on the jet to the desert, securing his services as their next leader while Arizona was left in the dust.

Saleh, in his introductory press conference, revealed why he chose the Titans over the Cardinals:

"For me, this was the most desirable location, the most desirable team. What I learned about the organization, the more phone calls I made, the more people I spoke to, this building, I feel like it fits me, will fit us, the best. The people here are unbelievable, and they're the type of people you want to work with," Saleh said (h/t Titans.com).

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity. And I am really excited about the city of Nashville and bringing a winner back to the city."

Saleh isn't the only coach to snub the Cardinals of a second interview, as Jeff Hafley also did so before taking the Miami Dolphins' head coaching job.

All of the Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Dolphins and Titans have filled their head coach vacancies.

The Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills are still looking for their next leader.

"I believe that championships are won by people," Saleh continued. "When I had a chance to meet with the ownership group over the last 24-48 hours, it was an absolute no-brainer that the right people are in the building.

"The right people are here. And any time you can surround yourself with the right people you know you are in the right spot."

The Cardinals did get Anthony Campanile in for a second interview and will likely wait until after this weekend to continue their search, as coaching candidates such as Mike LaFleur, Vance Joseph and Klint Kubiak can begin interviews next Monday.

