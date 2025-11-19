Trey Benson Gets Exciting Update Ahead of Cardinals vs Jaguars
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are opening the practice window of running back Trey Benson, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Benson has been on injured reserve with a knee injury since Week 4. He reportedly had arthroscopic surgery.
"Trey Benson's window will open. He'll be on the practice field today," Gannon said of Benson.
He also ruled Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emari Demercado - you can read more about that here.
Trey Benson Potentially Returning
Benson has 21 days to practice but can be elevated to the active roster at any point in that window. If he is not activated after three weeks, he will be forced to go back on injured reserve and miss the rest of the season.
This would be a massive boost to a Cardinals offense that simply hasn't been able to run the ball up to par in 2025. Arizona's 105.7 yards per game ranks in the bottom ten of NFL offenses.
When asked what he needed to see from Benson this week to play, Gannon said the Florida State product needs to be, "mentally and physically ready to go."
When asked if he thinks it's a possibility Benson will play, Gannon said, "take it day-by-day."
Though he's carried the ball just 29 times this season, Benson's 5.5 yards per carry is notable for a Cardinals backfield that's been considerably banged up this season.
With James Conner on injured reserve the entire year, Benson just now working his way back and Demercado ruled out, the Cardinals could look to Bam Knight for starting duties against a Jaguars defense that ranks second in run defense at 86.7 yards per game.
"He's done a good job. He runs hard, he obviously can hit home runs, I know the one got taken off the board there, but he has legit speed," Gannon said of Knight.
"He's tough. He runs it in-between the tackles. He gets what he should get, and then some. So looking forward to keeping him going."
How Benson's Return Impacts Offense
Benson's potential emergence back in the offense could see Arizona default more to their typical run-heavy approach, though the Cardinals are finding success with Jacoby Brissett letting it rip through the air.
Benson is a capable pass-catcher, though he does most of his damage running between the tackles as a one-cut home run hitter.
He's previously shown that this season before getting hurt - and Arizona desperately needs some sort of playmaking out of the backfield to turn things around.