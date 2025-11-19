Cardinals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Before Week 12
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of their Week 12 battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars:
- Designated running back Trey Benson to return from the injured reserve list
- Signed punter Matt Haack to the active roster
- Re-signed linebacker Jared Bartlett to the practice squad
- Signed wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. and offensive lineman Trey Wedig to the practice squad
- Released wide receiver Jalen Virgil from the practice squad
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon also ruled out Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emari Demercado ahead of Week 12 - you can read more about that here.
More on each new addition courtesy of the Cardinals' PR department:
Trey Benson
"Benson can begin practicing and the team can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period."
Matt Haack
"Haack (6-0, 205) is an eight-year NFL veteran who played collegiately at Arizona State. He is back with the Cardinals after spending time with the team during the 2023 offseason.
"Haack has played with the Giants (2024), Browns (2023), Colts (2022), Bills (2021) and Dolphins (2017-20) in his NFL career after entering the league with Miami as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017.
"In his career, Haack has appeared in 103 games during the regular season and has 453 punts for 20,230 yards (44.7 avg.) and 169 punts inside the 20-yard line."
Trent Sherfield Sr.
"Sherfield (6-1, 205) returns to the Cardinals after previously playing 44 games over three seasons with the team (2018-20). He originally entered the league in 2018 with Arizona as an undrafted rookie free agent from Vanderbilt.
"The eight-year veteran played 10 games (three starts) with Denver this season prior to being released and had three receptions for 21 yards. In his career, Sherfield has played in 122 games (14 starts) and has 89 receptions for 1,034 yards and six touchdowns to go along with 38 special teams tackles.
"He has played with the Broncos (2025), Vikings (2024), Bills (2023), Dolphins (2022) and 49ers (2021) in his career."
Trey Wedig
"Wedig (6-6, 319) is a rookie who entered the league with the Rams as a free agent from the University of Indiana. He started all 13 games last season at Indiana after playing 35 games (eight starts) in four seasons at Wisconsin (2020-23).
"Wedig started games at right tackle (18), right guard (two) and left guard (one) in his collegiate career."