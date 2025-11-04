Walter Nolen’s Historic NFL Debut Puts Him in Elite Company
The long-awaited rookie debut of Arizona Cardinals DL Walter Nolen III finally happened in the team's upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.
Safe to say, Nolen was worth the wait.
The No. 16 overall pick missed all of training camp, preseason and the first half of the regular season before being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list ahead of game time on Monday.
Nolen finished the night with four tackles (2 TFL), one sack and one pass defensed. With his performance, Nolen became the first player since TJ Watt in 2017 and just the fourth player in NFL history to debut with 1+ sack, 2+ TFLs & 1+ pass defensed according to Mark Dalton.
Walter Nolen Makes Instant Impact in NFL Debut
On the bright lights of Monday Night Football, Nolen flashed every bit of the talent that made him a first-round pick this past offseason.
"I don't know exactly what he played. I don't want to say we had a pitch count, but I didn't want him to play 60 plays obviously," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters after the game.
"So I don't know what he was around, but kind of the normal ball with the D-line plays. I thought he played well. It was good to see him smile out there. I know he batted the ball. I think one TFL, he had the sack there late, did some things, pushed the pocket. I thought he played well. It's good to have him out there."
You can also color veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell impressed.
"To have your first NFL game and go out there and do what he did, it's like, come on man. That's incredible," he told reporters after the win (h/t Theo Mackie).
"Now I gotta make sure his head don't get too big. You gotta stay a little poised."
Nolen now arrives to a Cardinals defensive line that has sorely lacked production outside of Campbell.
Nolen, in his own words after the game, called the debut surreal.
"It was amazing. It was even better that we got the dub. So for me to go out there and have the performance I did on top of the win, it was surreal," he said.
"... I'm gonna remember that for the rest of my life. ... I'm already on to next week. I can't wait to get to Seattle and compete."