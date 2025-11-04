Cardinals’ 4-Word QB Comment Reignites Kyler Murray Debate
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is still committed to starting Kyler Murray at quarterback when he's fully healthy, even in spite of backup Jacoby Brissett lifting the offense to new heights while the former No. 1 pick has been sidelined due to injury.
"Nothing's changed on that," Gannon said following the team's win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
When asked why, Gannon responded with: "That's how I feel."
Reporters in Dallas then asked the Cardinals coach if Brissett had done enough to warrant more opportunities, to which Gannon added: "I got nothing to add on that guys."
Jacoby Brissett Becoming Too Hard to Ignore for Cardinals
Brissett has now started three games for Arizona while Murray's been out due to a foot sprain, and the Cardinals' offense has looked night and day better - so much to the point where ESPN's broadcast on Monday night said there's no way the Cardinals can pivot back to Murray at this moment in time.
Brissett has 867 passing yards and seven total touchdowns in his three starts in Arizona. The Cardinals snapped a five-game losing streak against Dallas.
"He battles. He gets up and battles. He's got us out of the hole a couple times here now in the last couple games, and we can't take negatives. We got to do a better job of that, because they [Dallas] did generate some negatives. But he's resilient. Bounces back and plays the next play," Gannon said of Brissett's performance after the win.
Going toe-to-toe with one of the most potent offenses in the league, the Cardinals out-gained Dallas 340-333 in net yards with no turnovers and winning the time of possession battle.
As for Brissett, he downplayed questions of being the team's full-time starter when Murray is ready to return.
"I don't get into that stuff, man. I'm just trying to go out here, win the game, be a good teammate and do the best that I can when I get my opportunity," he said after the game.
Still, Arizona's production on the offensive side of the ball is hard to ignore with Brissett under center - even if he doesn't want to take credit.
"I don't think it's me. I really don't. I think it's just - everybody gets caught up in the beginning of the season, and [inaudible] the good teams in this league finding ways to continue to get better," Brissett told reporters.
"And that's what we're doing at this point in the season is just finding ways to continue to get better. You tweak things, you go back to the drawing board. We're gonna go back after this game and say, 'We should have did this better - that better - that better.'
"I think that's where we're doing a good job. And, like I said, I really don't think it's me. I just think it's over time and through the season I think we'll continue to get better."
The Cardinals pack their bags for another road test in Week 10, this time coming against the Seattle Seahawks.
If Murray is healthy enough to start remains quite the question - though the outside buzz for Brissett to remain under center isn't growing any softer.