What’s Next for Kyler Murray? Cardinals GM Answers
The future of Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will continue to be dissected and discussed at length until we see a resolution - which isn't likely to come until the 2026 offseason.
In the mean time, Jacoby Brissett will handle starting duties while Murray will look to heal on injured reserve for at least the next four weeks thanks to his foot sprain.
After that, it's anybody's guess as to how the Cardinals will move forward.
With so much speculation surrounding Murray and the future of Arizona's quarterback position, general manager Monti Ossenfort appeared on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM and touched on the hot topic:
Monti Ossenfort: We'll Wait and See With Kyler Murray
"Kyler right now is in the building, he's working hard. He's doing everything he can to get himself healthy. That's where his focus is," Ossenfort said (h/t Tyler Drake).
"We're going to do everything we can to get him in a good spot to help us out come later in the season once he's completely healthy."
Many believe Brissett played well enough to earn those starting duties regardless of Murray's health, though Ossenfort said the organization will re-evaluate things when the former No. 1 pick is eligible to return.
"When we put a guy on IR, that's four weeks away. A lot of things can happen between now and then. I think Jacoby has certainly done a great job of leading our offense and we're expecting more of the same moving forward. Jacoby's put himself in a good spot for where we're going offensively," he continued.
"When Kyler gets healthy - right now we know he's going to be missing four weeks - and we'll assess when we get to that point."
Cardinals Offense Looks Better With Jacoby Brissett
Brissett's ability to command the pocket and orchestrate offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's scheme has been crucial for the Cardinals while Murray has been out.
Arizona has also adopted a more pass-oriented approach in recent weeks, which is a change from Petzing's typical run-first attack.
There's various reasons that could have taken place, as injuries to the running back room and their overall inability to find success early in 2025 begged for something to change.
Would the Cardinals' offense look the same with Murray under center?
That's a question that won't be answered for at least the next four weeks.
However, it's clear the Cardinals aren't getting caught up in making massive decisions about Murray's future in this moment in time.