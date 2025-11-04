Why Bruce Arians Insists Kyler Murray Will Start Again for Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a quarterback controversy on their hands.
Well, depending on who you ask.
Publicly, the Cardinals are still backing Kyler Murray as their guy in spite of the improved offensive performance behind Jacoby Brissett while the former has missed the last three games now due to a foot sprain.
While debates will rage heavily on who should be under center moving forward, former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says Murray's paycheck is the reason why he'll start when fully healthy.
Why Bruce Arians is Confident Kyler Murray Will Start for Arizona Cardinals
During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Arians was asked who would be the starter in Arizona.
He said Murray and explained why:
"Too many dollars involved in this one, and the ownership - they've had Kyler for seven years. They gave him a big amount of money. He's coming back. As soon as he's healthy he's gonna be back in there. There's no doubt," he said.
"Jacoby is carrying them. They're playing better with him, but they will not make that move."
Murray is currently on a five-year, $230.5 million contract in Arizona.
Under Brissett, the Cardinals' offense has reached new heights. Though their first win in Brissett's three starts just came last night, Arizona's production with him under center has quite clearly been notable compared to Murray.
Even still, as the Cardinals are now at 3-5 on the year with their offense fully humming, Arians says owner Michael Bidwill will make the call to put Murray back out there.
"Totally. This is gonna be a top decision [to] put him back. Now, if he fails, if we put him back in there and he fails, maybe we'll go back to Jacoby - but Kyler is starting when he's healthy. I promise you," Arians added.
Following their bye week, the Cardinals were fully planning on Murray being the starter before quickly reversing course. Murray potentially would have held a role as a backup against the Cowboys before being ruled out ahead of game time.
Even in the midst of Brissett madness, head coach Jonathan Gannon was still sticking with Murray after last night's game:
"Nothing's changed on that," he said.
When exactly Murray will be healthy remains to be seen. The common belief was he'd be ready to suit up against Dallas, though that proved to be false.
While many have suggested Murray was softly benched, it sure seems like Murray will be under center when available.