NFL GM Makes Final Prediction on Cardinals Draft Pick

The Arizona Cardinals are less than a week away from the 2026 NFL Draft, where they hold the No. 3 overall pick and can go several different directions.

It's anybody's guess as to what general manager Monti Ossenfort and his crew will do when they're on the clock. From trading down to even taking a running back, everything seems to be on the table as the Cardinals hit the reset button under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur.

As for other NFL general managers, they seem to be on the same page as public perception.

When doing a mock draft for ESPN, one NFC general manager wanted to trade out of the No. 3 pick before taking Texas Tech's David Bailey:

"You know exactly what you're getting with Bailey, and they have a need for an outside rusher that can consistently force the edge," they said. "Pairing Bailey with [defensive tackle] Walter Nolen [III] and [cornerback] Will Johnson would give Arizona a foundation of youth to build the defense around. But man, you'd love a quarterback here."

Fernando Mendoza and Arvell Reese went off the board before Arizona was on the clock.

Bailey is one of the draft's top edge rushers and offers a unique blend of athleticism and production entering the NFL level. Last year at Texas Tech he was a unanimous All-American with 14.5 sacks, which tied the lead for all FBS players.

The Cardinals desperately need a dominant presence opposite of edge rusher Josh Sweat, who is fresh off a career high of 12 sacks in 2025. Arizona's second-highest sack leader was Calais Campbell (who is now a free agent) while the crew of edge rushers opposite of Sweat in Baron Browning, Zaven Collins and Jordan Burch combined for 4.5 sacks last season.

That's not going to get it done, especially in the NFC West. Arizona needs another presence to get after the quarterback, and after not addressing the need in free agency, the draft is where Ossenfort is projected to make noise in that department.

Bailey would likely arrive to the Cardinals and immediately earn starting reps. And like the NFC general manager said, adding him to a young defense that includes Nolen/Johnson is enticing entering the future, especially if LaFleur's offensive prowess comes to fruition as a play-caller.

It doesn't feel like there's a solidified right or wrong answer when it comes to the Cardinals' draft plans, though Bailey is a popular pick for a reason.