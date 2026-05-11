Overlooked Draft Pick Could Actually Be Cardinals Instant Impact Rookie

Names such as Jeremiyah Love and Carson Beck headline the Arizona Cardinals' 2026 draft class, and with both featuring at their prominent positions of running back and quarterback, that's expected.

However, second-round pick Chase Bisontis could end up being a top contributor.

Bisontis is projected to compete (and honestly win) the job at right guard after being made the 34th overall pick.

ESPN's Field Yates had Bisontis as one of his greatest impact rookies:

"It should not be surprising that the second pick of Day 2 is expected to have a legitimate early role. However, I'm particularly enthused by Bisontis' short-term outlook because of Arizona's needs on the right side of its line. While I fully expect Bisontis to settle in as the starting right guard, his experience as a right tackle as a freshman at Texas A&M indicates that he has the necessary versatility to play significant snaps immediately."

Offensive linemen never get the proper credit they deserve and they'll never sell jerseys, though Bisontis could be a massive puzzle piece to Arizona's offensive line.

Yates brings up a good possibility of Bisontis potentially being an option at right tackle this offseason as well. The right side of the line was unsure at both guard and tackle entering the draft, though Bisontis is considered likely to slot in at guard (over Isaiah Adams) as opposed to tackle over Elijah Wilkinson.

"Yeah, it wasn’t that difficult. It took a couple of spring practices—felt comfortable," Bisontis said on his versatility switching between right tackle and left guard.

"Like I said, mean, tough and nasty and that’s what it is (for an) interior offensive linemen. I felt really comfortable there. I loved it. I’m willing to do anything the team needs. If they need me to snap (or) play tackle, I’m there.”

Love will be sharing carries in a stacked backfield with Tyler Allgeier and James Conner while Beck will be competing for a starting spot with veteran quarterbacks in Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew.

Bisontis has strong capability to impact both the rushing and passing attack, as he arrives to Arizona as a path-creator for running backs while not allowing a sack in pass protection in his final 18 college games.

If he can live up to his potential, Bisontis legitimately might be Arizona's biggest impact rookie — and even with more prominent names in his class, that wouldn't be a bad thing.