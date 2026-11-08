ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks are set to face off at Lumen Field today.

The Cardinals haven't defeated the Seahawks in their last ten outings — will Week 9 be any different?

To gain a better insight of this NFC West clash, we asked Seahawks On SI's Jeremy Brener five big questions regarding the matchup:

How do you think the Seahawks will fare with Drew Lock at quarterback?

Brener: A backup quarterback's mindset is a little different than a starter's, and it usually centers around not taking too many risks and keeping the ball in the offense's hands. That has been the biggest issue with the Seahawks' offense during the first half of the season.

The turnovers Darnold has committed throughout the season have been an issue, but Locke was not making those mistakes when he was the starter in Week 2 against the Cardinals. The fact that Locke performed well against the Cardinals in the previous meeting doesn't guarantee another good performance, but it does give me confidence that the Seahawks will be in good hands in Week 9.

What do you think is the biggest reason Seattle fell flat on Monday night?

Brener: The Seahawks were relatively close in the second half against the Bears. Early in the fourth quarter, it was a three-point game before DeAndre Swift found the end zone twice and put the game out of reach.

The game was closer than the 34-17 score suggested, but ultimately, the team struggled to defend the run, which usually isn't the case with this group. They surrendered 363 yards, their worst performance of the season, and they need to return to their standard if they want to have a shot at competing for a playoff berth.

How do you think the Seahawks view the Cardinals entering Week 9?

Brener: The Seahawks are viewing this game as a must-win situation, and they are not underestimating the Cardinals whatsoever. It is hard to beat a team twice in the same season, and they know the Cardinals want revenge for their Week 2 matchup, when Seattle dominated Arizona.

The urgency for Seattle to win in Week 9 is at an all-time high, and I don't think the Seahawks are going to take the Cardinals lightly whatsoever.

What’s the biggest matchup that will decide Sunday?

Brener: I think it's going to come down to which quarterback performs better: Locke or Gardner Minshew. It's not your typical backup quarterback battle, but the two teams are in similar situations when it comes to their quarterback depth.

Mincy will have to go up against the Seahawks' defense, which is a far cry from the Dallas Cowboys' defense he sliced and diced in the fourth quarter to beat them in their Week 8 contest at AT&T Stadium. If the Seahawks can contain Mincy, they should be able to pull out a big win at home.

Score prediction?

Brener: I think the Seahawks should come out on top in this one. It may not be as dominant as the Week 2 contest, but I'm expecting a multi-score victory for Seattle.

Seahawks 27, Cardinals 13