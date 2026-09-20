Seahawks vs. Cardinals: How to Watch, TV Coverage Map, Streaming for Week 2

Who: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

What: NFL regular season, Week 2

When: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1:25 PM PST

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

The Arizona Cardinals play host to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, pitting two NFC West divisional rivals against each other in the desert.

The Cardinals are currently riding a nine-game losing streak against Seattle, one that dates all the way back to 2021.

Can Mike LaFleur's fresh presence on Arizona's sideline change that?

How to watch, TV maps for Sunday and more:

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Seahawks vs Cardinals

How to watch: FOX will show Seahawks vs Cardinals with Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst) and Megan Olivi (sideline) on the broadcast.

How to listen: Locally here in Arizona you can catch the game on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM with J.P. Shadrick (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Dani Sureck (sideline) on the call. According to AZCardinals.com, Sports USA Media will carry a national radio call with John Ahlers (play-by-play) and Marvin Lewis (analyst).

How to stream: In the rare event that you're in the market but aren't able to watch on television or major streaming service, NFL+ will be streaming on mobile devices. Subscription required.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Week 2 TV Map

In the tweet below, you can find Cardinals-Seahawks in green on the map.

Week 2 #AZCardinals vs #Seahawks TV coverage map (in green).



Mostly just local markets with Oregon + Idaho + most of Montana and some of Wyoming. pic.twitter.com/3EDCc7wzlR — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) September 20, 2026

Majority of the country (red) will see Washington vs Dallas.

Cardinals Know Underdog Approach All Too Well

The Cardinals weren't quite projected to do much this year. In fact, by many oddsmakers' accounts, Arizona wasn't favored to win a single game this season.

However, a 1-0 start may have just flipped that script.

"You buy more stock as a player," said Cardinals starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

"You double down on your preparation; you double down on buying into your teammates and you double down on all the things that gave you a chance to win a game last Sunday. After watching the film, you see how close you are to making one or two more plays, and you say, 'Hey, what do I have to do to make those plays?' Because you're going against a really good team right now and every play is important in this game."

The defending Super Bowl champions strolling into State Farm Stadium certainly provides a unique test. While a loss for the Cardinals certainly won't derail the season, a win for the organization would be massive.