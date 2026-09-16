The Cardinals Are Suddenly Leaning on the NFL's Most Confusing Defense

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals were at the forefront of shocking headlines in Week 1 after stunning the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Mike LaFleur's offense expectedly stole the show in their 26-14 win. Arizona's attack looked much improved compared to prior seasons through both the ground and air.

The defense ultimately proved to be the difference (which is something we already covered) — though the Cardinals ran one coverage more than the entire NFL in Week 1: Cover 6. The Cardinals' 42.9% usage rate of the zone scheme ranked first across the league according to Football Insights:

Defensive coverage rates in Week 1



Via @FantasyPtsData pic.twitter.com/YAAYNFielQ — Football Insights 📊 (@fball_insights) September 15, 2026

What is it? What makes Cover 6 so desirable, and what does it tell us about the Cardinals?

What is Cover 6?

In a complex league, defensive coverages are mostly broken down into sub sections: man and zone defense.

When running man coverage, defenders follow one offensive player across the field regardless of where they go. In zone, defenders are simply responsible for a certain area of the field as opposed to a specific player.

Some modern defenses will sometimes blend variations of two defenses and can be change based off matchups/personnel, but we're here to learn basic match — not calculus.

Zone defense can be split into four different coverages: Cover 2 (which can also be used in man), Cover 3, Cover 4 and Cover 6. Each defense has various pros and cons to its respective zone setup, and as you could guess, each number describes the number of deep zones covered by the defense.

Except Cover 6.

Remember how we're avoiding calculus? Cover 6 is just a tad below that but above basic math, so we'll call this algebra. Cover 6 is a combination of Cover 2 on one side of the field with the other half playing Cover 4. It operates with two high safeties and has one boundary corner rolling deep to ultimately create three deep zones while the opposite corner stays in the flat.

Teams mostly play the Cover 2 half towards the strong/passing advantage side of the offense with Cover 4 being played on the backside.

here's what typical Seahawks Cover 6 (QQH) looks like on 3rd & XL against 3x1 looks. pic.twitter.com/KQw6qVa8zq — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 10, 2026

Got it? Probably not! NFL quarterbacks have a tough time digesting it, too. It's a tough cookie to crumble, and that's why Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis loves it.

Why Cover 6 Works — And Why Cardinals Like It

Rallis' defense has often been described as complex, from the players executing the system itself to opposing coaches who have to gameplan for it during the week.

Rallis isn't inherently aggressive in nature. The Cardinals ranked near the middle of the table in blitz percentage last season while Week 1 saw him send pressure on just 20% of plays, which ranked second to last on Sunday.

By no means is he Brian Flores, but he opts for confusion post-snap, and that's where the heavy Cover 6 comes into play.

Quarterbacks try to identify coverages before the ball is snapped. While modern defenses have gotten better at disguising what they'll do, there's certain tells that can tip a passer on whether they're throwing against man, zone, a certain coverage, etc.

That's half the battle for a quarterback — knowing where to attack — though Cover 6 disrupts that evaluation process both pre and post-snap. Defenders can show vastly different alignments before the play and by splitting the field into two entirely different looks post-snap, progressions are much harder to successfully move through.

The data backs that up, too. According to Sumer Sports, Cover 6 had the highest interception rate of any coverage last season.

Removing prevent snaps from the 2025 regular season, Cover 6 had the highest interception rate of any coverage, per @SumerSports



1. Cover 6: 2.63%

2. Cover 0: 2.54%

3. Cover 3: 2.22%

4. Cover 2: 2.15%

5. Cover 4: 2.03%

6. Cover 1: 2.01%

7. 2 Man: 1.29% — Shawn Syed (@SyedSchemes) September 11, 2026

Rallis' creativity and hopes to disguise can thrive in Cover 6 due to the various different ways the two respective sides of the field can be deployed within the defense.

That hesitation from the quarterback isn't only great for interceptions – the delay in decisionmaking can increase pressure and lead to more sacks. Such was the case on Sunday, as a Cardinals pass rush tallied three sacks on Justin Herbert with Josh Sweat not being a factor.

Of course, there's weaknesses to running Cover 6 so often. For as much as two-high safety looks have dominated the league in recent years, only ten teams ran the look more than 20% of their defensive snaps this past week.

Perhaps the biggest issue lies within its strengths. It's tough for an offense to diagnose Cover 6, but it's equally tough on the defenders running it. The amount of football IQ, communication and recognition it takes to successfully implement Cover 6 is high.

One of the biggest complaints around Rallis' defensive units is the amount of missed assignments, where communication breaks down and guys are left open. Dialing up Cover 6 only threatens those problems more while also being considered strong against the run.

From an x's and o's standpoint, Cover 6 has weaknesses in the flats and the "hole" between the boundary corner and safety. Deep ball success isn't often against Cover 6, though running a seam/streak and post pattern attacking the Cover 2 side can create problems as well.

This coverage isn't unbeatable — nothing is — and Rallis shouldn't use it as some sort of elixir to cover all of Arizona's defensive problems. Like any other scheme/play in the NFL, it will eventually be figured out.

However, his deployment of such a sophisticated scheme led to success in Week 1, and it'll be interesting to see how the Cardinals move forward as film begins to build and offenses become sharper.