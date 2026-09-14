Arizona Cardinals Winners and Losers From Stunning Season-Opening Win
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The Arizona Cardinals start the Mike LaFleur era with a convincing 26-14 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. With the win, LaFleur is the first Cardinals head coach to win his debut since Don Coryell in 1973.
"I'm just so excited about these guys and the work they put in to get results," LaFleur said postgame. "There's a lot to clean up, like always in Week 1. But for the most part, I thought we, in all phases, played good football."
Winners and losers from Arizona's Week 1 victory in Los Angeles:
Winner: TE Trey McBride
The All-Pro tight end led the Cardinals' offense in targets (13), receptions (9), yards (95), and touchdowns (1) in Week 1. Trey McBride continues to make history and is poised for another monster season in 2026.
Winner: K Chad Ryland
The Cardinals placekicker got off to a slow start. Ryland's first field goal attempt of the season was from 54 yards out, and the kick clunked off the right upright. However, he responded well — connecting on all four of his field goal attempts the rest of the way. He also went a perfect 2-for-2 on extra points. The Cardinals do not pull off the 12-point win without him.
Loser: Team Penalties
The Arizona Cardinals are currently 2nd in the NFL in total penalty yards. Arizona committed eight penalties for 111 yards Sunday against Los Angeles. The Cardinals will need to clean it up before the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks come to town in Week 2.
Winner: Arizona's Defense
Man, what a performance by this defense. Arizona hasn't held an opponent under 14 points since their 20-13 Week 1 victory last season in New Orleans.
Against Los Angeles, the Cardinals defense recorded 3 sacks and generated two turnovers (1 INT, 1 FF). Nick Rallis' defensive unit played fast and physical. A key to the game was their ability to get off the field. The Cardinals held the Chargers offense to just an 18% success rate on third- and fourth-downs.
Winner: WR Kendrick Bourne
Most of the attention in the pass game goes to Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Trey McBride, rightfully so. However, don't overlook Kendrick Bourne. The veteran receiver signed a two-year, $10M deal with the Cardinals this offseason. Bourne stood out during training camp, and he carried this positive momentum into Week 1.
Against the Chargers, Bourne ranked second on the team in targets (8), receptions (8), and receiving yards (75). Notably, five of his eight catches resulted in first downs. Kendrick Bourne should be a valuable piece of this offense for the rest of the season.
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