Trey McBride, 3 More Key Cardinals Return on Week 2 Injury Report vs Seahawks

ARIZONA — Thursday's injury report for the Arizona Cardinals' Week 2 battle against the Seattle Seahawks brought good news for the home side.

Times four.

All of Josh Sweat, Budda Baker, Trey McBride and Isaac Seumalo were back on the practice field for the Cardinals on Thursday. All but Seumalo (shoulder) were out due to rest days on yesterday's injury report.

Unfortunately, Roy Lopez (groin) went from limited to a no-show on Thursday, possibly putting his status in doubt for this weekend.

Full Cardinals injury report:

Thursday Cardinals Practice Report

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) runs a drill during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DNP: Roy Lopez (groin)

LIMITED: Isaiah Adams (knee), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ribs), Garrett Williams (Achilles), Cody Simon (shoulder), Max Melton (ankle), Jack Gibbens (shoulder), Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), Andrew Billings (knee)

FULL: Budda Baker (rest), Trey McBride (rest), Josh Sweat (rest)

McBride was spotted during the open portion of practice yesterday but was marked down for a rest day.

However, he's back in the mix and should be available to help a potentially potent Cardinals offense on Sunday.

"I thought it was awesome. It's so much fun. I just feel like his ability to move guys around, get people [to] different places. I just thought it was awesome," McBride said when asked about his initial thoughts of playing in Mike LaFleur's offense.

"It was a lot of fun. I'm excited to keep building on it. There's still a lot of things we can clean up and be better at, and that's what's exciting. It's like, we didn't even do as good as we could have, and we were still able to do what we did. If we can just get a little bit better in these aspects, the sky's the limit."

Baker and Sweat returning is massive for a Cardinals defense that only allowed 14 points last week, though Seumalo's reemergence into Arizona's offensive line that struggled last week (with him in the picture) could be the biggest development here.

As for Seattle:

Thursday Seahawks Practice Report

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) speaks to the media after minicamp practice at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP: Sam Darnold (glute), Ty Okada (hamstring)

LIMITED: Anthony Bradford (knee), Nick Emmanwori (ankle/hip), Josh Jones (knee)

FULL: Tory Horton (hamstring), Josh Jobe (wrist), Cooper Kupp (back)

The Seahawks will be rolling with Drew Lock at quarterback with Darnold already ruled out for this coming week.

"He's got a great balance about him of being a true professional, but also, he's a loose and focused guy, he's a warrior in the garden," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said of Lock. "All the things we want from our players, he's that at the quarterback position."

The Cardinals will attempt to defeat the Seahawks for the first time in ten tries, as Arizona hasn't defeated Seattle dating all the way back to the 2021 season. Needless to say, history is on the Seahawks' side.

What's Next For Cardinals, Seahawks?

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With two days of practice already under their belt, the Seahawks and Cardinals will hit the field just one more time before labeling injured players as out, questionable or doubtful entering the weekend.

Final game active/inactive declarations are due Sunday at 11:55 AM, which is 90 minutes before the 1:25 PM kickoff at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals and Seahawks will have the opportunity to make up to two standard practice squad elevations on Saturday.