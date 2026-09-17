Trey McBride, 3 More Key Cardinals Return on Week 2 Injury Report vs Seahawks
In this story:
ARIZONA — Thursday's injury report for the Arizona Cardinals' Week 2 battle against the Seattle Seahawks brought good news for the home side.
Times four.
All of Josh Sweat, Budda Baker, Trey McBride and Isaac Seumalo were back on the practice field for the Cardinals on Thursday. All but Seumalo (shoulder) were out due to rest days on yesterday's injury report.
Unfortunately, Roy Lopez (groin) went from limited to a no-show on Thursday, possibly putting his status in doubt for this weekend.
Full Cardinals injury report:
Thursday Cardinals Practice Report
DNP: Roy Lopez (groin)
LIMITED: Isaiah Adams (knee), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ribs), Garrett Williams (Achilles), Cody Simon (shoulder), Max Melton (ankle), Jack Gibbens (shoulder), Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), Andrew Billings (knee)
FULL: Budda Baker (rest), Trey McBride (rest), Josh Sweat (rest)
McBride was spotted during the open portion of practice yesterday but was marked down for a rest day.
However, he's back in the mix and should be available to help a potentially potent Cardinals offense on Sunday.
"I thought it was awesome. It's so much fun. I just feel like his ability to move guys around, get people [to] different places. I just thought it was awesome," McBride said when asked about his initial thoughts of playing in Mike LaFleur's offense.
"It was a lot of fun. I'm excited to keep building on it. There's still a lot of things we can clean up and be better at, and that's what's exciting. It's like, we didn't even do as good as we could have, and we were still able to do what we did. If we can just get a little bit better in these aspects, the sky's the limit."
Baker and Sweat returning is massive for a Cardinals defense that only allowed 14 points last week, though Seumalo's reemergence into Arizona's offensive line that struggled last week (with him in the picture) could be the biggest development here.
As for Seattle:
Thursday Seahawks Practice Report
DNP: Sam Darnold (glute), Ty Okada (hamstring)
LIMITED: Anthony Bradford (knee), Nick Emmanwori (ankle/hip), Josh Jones (knee)
FULL: Tory Horton (hamstring), Josh Jobe (wrist), Cooper Kupp (back)
The Seahawks will be rolling with Drew Lock at quarterback with Darnold already ruled out for this coming week.
"He's got a great balance about him of being a true professional, but also, he's a loose and focused guy, he's a warrior in the garden," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said of Lock. "All the things we want from our players, he's that at the quarterback position."
The Cardinals will attempt to defeat the Seahawks for the first time in ten tries, as Arizona hasn't defeated Seattle dating all the way back to the 2021 season. Needless to say, history is on the Seahawks' side.
What's Next For Cardinals, Seahawks?
With two days of practice already under their belt, the Seahawks and Cardinals will hit the field just one more time before labeling injured players as out, questionable or doubtful entering the weekend.
Final game active/inactive declarations are due Sunday at 11:55 AM, which is 90 minutes before the 1:25 PM kickoff at State Farm Stadium.
The Cardinals and Seahawks will have the opportunity to make up to two standard practice squad elevations on Saturday.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin