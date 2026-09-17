Drew Lock's Opportunity is Now for the Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock is making his first start for the franchise since the 2023 campaign when the team travels to State Farm Stadium to take on the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals.

Lock entered in relief of Sam Darnold, who suffered a hip and glute injury in the team's Week 1 contest against the New England Patriots. Lock threw for 187 yards and a touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the fourth quarter that propelled the Seahawks to victory in their season opener.

"Drew's a proven, really good player in this league," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said.

"When he has started, he has played really good football, then when he's been on our team, since I've seen him play in person, he's a heck of a player here. Heck of a guy, heck of a teammate. He's got a great balance about him of being a true professional, but also, he's a loose and focused guy, he's a warrior in the garden. All the things we want from our players, he's that at the quarterback position."

Seahawks Feel Confident in Drew Lock's Abilities

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock reacts after defeating the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lock may not be auditioning for a starting job with another team, but this is exactly why they made him the backup quarterback and signed him to a two-year deal last offseason. They feel confident that he can step right in and contribute when his number is called. While that chance never came last season, this year is different after he was thrown right into the fire against the Patriots.

It took Lock a little bit of time to get under his feet against the Patriots, but once the fourth quarter came about, he was fully immersed in the game. Lock led the Seahawks to a pair of scoring drives late in the contest that gave them the points needed to come back against the Patriots at home.

Backup quarterbacks don't need to be super flashy as long as they get the job done. Lock did just that against the Patriots, and now he is being called upon for extended duty as long as Darnold remains out. Darnold has not been placed on injured reserve, so this won't be an extended absence, so Lock has to take advantage of the opportunity in front of him and seize it in order to keep Seattle afloat.

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